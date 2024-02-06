OnlineCheckWriter.com Enables International Check Mailing at Affordable Price

The platform provides FedEx and USPS services through which businesses can securely mail checks to Canada.

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnlineCheckWriter.com, a leading B2B payment platform, has announced its cost-effective solution for sending checks to Canada securely and affordably through mail service. With the launch of its international check mailing service, available through FedEx and USPS, the platform caters to businesses and individuals with diverse financial needs.

The newly introduced First Class USPS service, priced at just $1.99, ensures a budget-friendly solution without compromising timely delivery. The FedEx Overnight (Canada) option, available at $31.99, also provides a swift and secure alternative for urgent and time-sensitive shipments.

Zil Money Corporation is the parent company of renowned financial technology payment platforms, including OnlineCheckWriter.com, Zil US (ZilBank), and ZilMoney.com. These platforms are dedicated to simplifying business financial management, offering an all-in-one solution for its users.

OnlineCheckWriter.com streamlines payroll management, expense tracking, check creation, and business account reconciliation, and it supports various payment methods, including ACH, wire, eChecks, check draft, payment link, international payments, credit card payments, and debit card payments. The platform integrates with over 22,000 banks and financial institutions, allowing users to manage multiple bank accounts, choose from various check formats, and make transactions effortlessly.

With over 865,000 users and processed transactions totalling over $67 billion, OnlineCheckWriter.com demonstrates its worldwide expansion and continuous advancement. The platform's commitment to service expansion ensures a comprehensive and user-friendly solution for diverse financial needs across the globe. OnlineCheckWriter.com also offers mobile accessibility through its dedicated app, which is available for download on the Google Play Store and iOS App Store.