Constellium Provides Chanel Fragrance & Beauty Recycled Aluminium Solutions for its Collection of Mascara

PARIS, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) partnered with Chanel Fragrance & Beauty and g.pivaudran to introduce a packaging including recycled aluminium for Chanel's mascara line "Le Volume." The mascara packaging will now incorporate 10 to 20 per cent of post-consumer recycled (PCR), depending on the model.



Constellium collaborated on this project with luxury packaging specialist g.pivaudran since 2018, overcoming technical challenges such as issues with deep stamping and maintenance of a smooth or brushed decor. The companies also worked to ensure maintenance of aesthetics following anodization and sought to ensure stability of raw material featuring recycled content.

“We are very proud of this major accomplishment, which supports the growing trend towards eco-friendly solutions in the beauty industry,” said Patrick Broom, Director Sales & Marketing Specialties at Constellium. “We would like to thank Chanel for paving the way towards more eco-friendly solutions in the beauty industry. We are proud to partner with them and with g.pivaudran to advance sustainable luxury cosmetic packaging solutions.”

Constellium’s rolling mill in Singen, Germany is renowned for producing highly specialized aluminium surfaces unique to the cosmetics industry. To meet the challenge of combining high-luster finishes with optimal deep-drawing characteristics, Constellium has developed special alloys with uniform conversion properties that conform to specific dimensional tolerances.

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value-added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €8.1 billion of revenue in 2022.

