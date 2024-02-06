Accredited Solutions, Inc. Announces January Sales YOY 2024 Growth of >44% From 2023

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Accredited Solutions, Inc. (the “Company”), the parent company of Diamond Creek Water, an ionized alkaline bottled water brand available in major grocery and convenience store chains, is pleased to announce year-over-year sales growth of 44% from January 2024 vs January 2023.



Eduardo Brito, CEO of Accredited Solutions, attributes this increase in performance to the exceptional quality of the Diamond Creek Water product and the unwavering loyalty of our core customer base. Underlining the success of the initial phase of the Company’s restructuring plan, Mr. Brito highlights strategic adjustments that focused on rectifying management deficiencies, particularly in customer service and communication with retail partners, distributors, and customers.

"The transformation of Diamond Creek Water has been nothing short of extraordinary. We identified and promptly addressed management gaps, leading to visible improvements in sales and operating profits from the outset of our tenure. The positive energy generated by these changes has laid a solid foundation for our next phase, where we will concentrate on enhancing our branding, launching new SKUs, establishing valuable broker and distribution partnerships, and implementing a robust digital e-commerce strategy," said Mr. Brito.

He expressed confidence in the company's trajectory, noting that the initial strategic adjustments have provided a deeper understanding of the true potential of the product. Looking ahead, the Company is positioned for continued growth and success, building on its newfound focus on product quality, distribution efficiency, and retail excellence.

In conclusion, Mr. Brito stated, "Our journey has transformed the Company to a laser-focused approach on product quality, distribution, and retail. With the upcoming full launch of our new business strategy, we anticipate unlocking even greater potential and achieving new heights in the marketplace."

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.