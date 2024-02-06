Newton Shafts, a Division of Sacks Parente Golf, Expands into Club Champion Stores Nationwide

CAMARILLO, CA, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPGC) (“SPG” or the “Company”), a technology-forward golf company with a growing portfolio of golf products including putters, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related accessories, announces the mid-February availability of golf shafts from its Newton Shafts division -- starting with the Newton Motion driver shaft -- in all 126 Club Champion stores nationwide.



“We are thrilled to announce that our first Newton Shafts offering, the Newton Motion premium shafts, will soon be available at all Club Champion stores nationwide,” said Greg Campbell, Executive Chairman, Sacks Parente Golf. “The Newton Shaft provides unprecedented performance for all levels of golfers from the pro to the weekend warrior. We are confident that Club Champion customers will be thrilled with these shafts and are looking forward to our continued relationship with this retailer.”

The Newton Motion driver shaft is a carbon fiber shaft designed to enhance a golfer’s performance by promoting straighter and longer shots with reduced effort. Using the Company’s proprietary shaft design and construction, the Newton Motion shaft features four key technologies:

Elongated Bend Profile – the shaft bends over a longer span of its length, resulting in improved club speed

– the shaft bends over a longer span of its length, resulting in improved club speed Kinetic Storage Construction - this proprietary construction empowers the fibers to store more energy that is harnessed through elongated bend, resulting in a significant boost in exit velocity. In contrast to most carbon fiber shafts, SPG’s technology ensures perfect symmetry, eliminating the inconsistencies in flex and spin rates that can often lead to decreased accuracy and distance

this proprietary construction empowers the fibers to store more energy that is harnessed through elongated bend, resulting in a significant boost in exit velocity. In contrast to most carbon fiber shafts, SPG’s technology ensures perfect symmetry, eliminating the inconsistencies in flex and spin rates that can often lead to decreased accuracy and distance Newton Symmetry360 Design – this design ensures consistent flex, regardless of the driver’s clocking position

this design ensures consistent flex, regardless of the driver’s clocking position Variable Bend Profile – the variable bend profile is meticulously designed to match the bend and torque requirements of each flex

“We love Sacks Parente putters, so it was a natural progression to bring in their new shaft technology,” said Nick Sherburne, Club Champion founder. “We’re excited to see the new shafts in play during custom fittings.”

About Sacks Parente Golf

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. is a technology-forward golf company, with a growing portfolio of golf products, including putters, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related accessories. The Company’s innovative accomplishments include: the First Vernier Acuity putter, patented Ultra-Low Balance Point (ULBP) putter technology, weight-forward Center-of-Gravity (CG) design, and pioneering ultra-light carbon fiber putter shafts. In consideration of its growth opportunities in shaft technologies, in April of 2022, the Company expanded its manufacturing business to include advanced premium golf shafts by opening a new shaft manufacturing facility in St. Joseph, MO. It is the Company’s intent to manufacture and assemble substantially all products in the United

States, while also expanding into golf apparel and other golf-related product lines to enhance its growth. The Company’s future expansions may include broadening its offerings through mergers, acquisitions or internal developments of product lines that are complementary to its premium brand. The Company currently sells its products through resellers, the Company’s websites, and distributors in the United States, Japan, and South Korea. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https://sacksparente.com/. @sacksparentegolf @newtonshafts

About Club Champion

Club Champion is the globe’s most prominent name in custom club fitting and building services. Established in 2010, there are now more than 120 Club Champion locations internationally, including studios in Canada, the UK, and Australia. Each U.S. studio offers golfers access to over 60 brands and more than 65,000 hittable head and shaft combinations. Club Champion has solidified their position at the top of the industry through comprehensive Tour-level fittings, unrivaled club building, and the use of top-tier technology. The company is headquartered in Willowbrook, IL and boasts more than 400 employees, including hundreds of the most highly trained Master Fitters in the world. For more information about Club Champion, visit clubchampion.com.

Media Contact for SPG:

Beth Gast

BG Public Relations

beth.gast@bgpublicrelations.com

Investor Contact for SPG:

CORE IR

516-222-2560

investors@sacksparente.com

Media Contact for Club Champion:

Katie Casey-Johnson

Marketing Project Manager

katherine.casey-johnson@clubchampion.com