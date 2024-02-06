Gallant Therapeutics Adds Animal Health Executive Aaron Schacht to Board of Directors

Deepens leadership team with decades of experience across animal and human health



Brings strategic vision to drive next stages of growth

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gallant Therapeutics , an animal health biotechnology company pioneering off-the-shelf stem cell therapies for pets, today announced the addition of Aaron Schacht to its Board of Directors. With a storied career at the helm of BiomEdit and, previously, Elanco and Eli Lilly, Mr. Schacht brings decades of experience and a dynamic vision to support Gallant’s bold trajectory toward commercialization.

Mr. Schacht's appointment comes as Gallant prepares for its next stage of growth following a successful fundraising round intended to drive pipeline expansion and candidate progression toward conditional FDA approval. His expertise will be crucial in strategically transitioning the company from development to commercialization, marking a key milestone in realizing Gallant's vision.

"The field of animal health is hungry for innovative solutions to address our pets' health concerns,” said Aaron Schacht. “Gallant's pioneering approach to developing 'off-the-shelf' cellular therapies that are disease modifying fills a needed gap in our industry. I look forward to supporting the Gallant team in their efforts to drive the industry's evolution by bringing a new class of therapies to the market.”

“I am excited to partner with Aaron as we move Gallant’s assets through development and into commercialization,” said Linda Black, DVM, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Gallant Therapeutics. “Aaron’s strategic experience and development expertise will be invaluable as we hone in on our vision of bringing off-the-shelf stem cell therapies to all pets.”

Mr. Schacht currently serves as CEO of BiomEdit, a biotechnology company focusing on animal health product innovation through the microbiome and synthetic biology. Mr. Schacht retired from Elanco in 2021 after leading research and development (R&D), regulatory affairs, and business development since 2015. During his impactful tenure, he transformed Elanco's innovation model, implementing internal and external strategies that positioned the company as a leading independent entity in animal health. Mr. Schacht led several strategic acquisitions, including Bayer Animal Health, Aratana Therapeutics, and Kindred Biosciences.

Under Mr. Schacht's leadership, Elanco's R&D teams successfully brought more than a dozen new products to market. Additionally, he integrated R&D capabilities and pipelines from Novartis Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim pet vaccines, Bayer Animal Health, Aratana, Prevtec, and Kindred. Notably, Mr. Schacht was a key member of the founding executive team that orchestrated Elanco's carve-out from parent company Eli Lilly and Company, leading to its public listing in 2018.

About Gallant Therapeutics

Gallant Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company setting a new standard in animal health by delivering a pipeline of off-the-shelf stem cell therapies that target the root cause of major diseases in pets. Gallant is led by industry pioneers in veterinary regenerative medicine with deep expertise in development, manufacturing, and early commercialization. To learn more about the potential of Gallant’s stem cell therapies, visit GallantTherapeutics.com