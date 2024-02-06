Vivante Health Named to the New York Digital Health 100 By Digital Health New York (DHNY)

Gastrointestinal digital health company recognized as a leading healthtech startup in New York

CHICAGO, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivante Health , the employee benefit for GI care, today announced that it was named to the 2024 New York Digital Health 100 (DH100), a recognition that highlights the leading digital health startups in New York. Digital Health New York (DHNY) publishes the annual list in conjunction with the New York Healthcare Innovation Report which takes an in-depth look at the investment trends, opportunities, and challenges in the digital health sector.



“Millions of workers across the country struggle with debilitating GI symptoms and issues that interfere with their life and work,” said Bill Snyder, CEO of Vivante Health. “This recognition is a testament to our commitment to helping those sufferers feel better faster, gut-first.”

“2024 marks the fifth year of the New York Digital Health 100 and in that time, the digital health ecosystem in New York has significantly grown and evolved,” said Bunny Ellerin, co-founder and CEO, DHNY. “We are proud to recognize these exceptional organizations and commend them for their ongoing commitment to innovation, transformation and the role they play in driving healthcare forward.”

Vivante Health’s employer-sponsored app GIThrive provides employees with personalized care plans. Members also have access to registered GI specialists and dietitians to manage challenging and debilitating chronic and acute digestive issues like IBS, celiac disease, heartburn, gas, and more. The company has raised $47 million in total funding , and GIThrive recently became the first digestive health offering selected for Cigna’s Evernorth Digital Health Formulary .

To download a copy of the New York Healthcare Innovation Report, click here .

To learn more about Vivante Health, visit www.vivantehealth.com .

About Vivante Health

Vivante Health is a leading digital health company and sponsored benefit. Its app, GIThrive, tracks GI-related symptoms and trigger foods, and provides personalized care plans. Members can connect with GI specialists, registered dietitians, and health coaches through the app. For employers, Vivante Health decreases healthcare costs, reduces absenteeism, and makes for happier employees – gut-first.

About Digital Health New York (DHNY)

Digital Health New York (DHNY) is a connected community of digital health leaders who share ideas, spark new directions and create success across the entire ecosystem. As an organization, we seek to increase the visibility of New York City as a leader in healthcare innovation and showcase the companies and leaders creating the future of healthcare. Our flagship event, DHNY Summit, brings together an elite group of entrepreneurs, investors, payers, providers and executives to cultivate the New York digital health community and drive impactful conversations around the current and future state of digital health. DHNY was founded in 2022 in collaboration with AlleyCorp. For more information or to join DHNY’s mailing list, please visit www.dhny.co .

DH100 Methodology

To compile the DH100, we invited companies to complete an in-depth application with both quantitative and qualitative measures to help us to get to know the company better. We also used our dynamic database of digital health companies in the region to round out the consideration set. A company qualified for consideration if it maintained headquarters or employed at least 10 people in the New York region. Companies that were public or non-profit; founded before 2014; or had an exit were excluded. We evaluated companies on a number of factors, including but not limited to: strength of application, leadership, number of employees, funding (if known), revenue (if known), market fit, differentiated offerings, and community engagement.

Media Contact

Alex DiSanto

alex@propllr.com