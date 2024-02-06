Submit Release
JumpCloud Announces Micha Hershman as Chief Marketing Officer

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud Inc., today named Micha Hershman as its chief marketing officer (CMO). Hershman will head the company’s marketing groups as he scales JumpCloud’s go to market (GTM) strategy and creates programs to deeply engage JumpCloud prospects, partners, and customers.

Hershman joins JumpCloud with over two decades of expertise in steering marketing initiatives for category leaders such as Eventbrite, Envoy, and Heap Analytics. He has played a pivotal role in scaling organizations, notably contributing to the global demand engine that facilitated Eventbrite's successful IPO in 2018. His strategic prowess extends to category creation efforts, resulting in Envoy's unicorn valuation, and platform positioning strategies that culminated in Heap's acquisition by Contentsquare.

“Micha’s history of integrating inbound and outbound demand gen strategies to drive growth and revenue is exactly what we need to bring fresh perspectives and approaches to all our GTM functions,” said Rajat Bhargava, co-founder and CEO, JumpCloud. “We’re excited for him to lead our marketing organization on their ambitious journey this year and beyond, and to support our growth internationally through channel and MSP partners, and key strategic partners such as Google Workspace.”

“I'm excited to embark on this journey with the team at JumpCloud,” said Hershman. “My greatest professional satisfaction comes from fostering meaningful connections and building productive working relationships that create business success. I'm eager to collaborate with this incredible organization, drive the evolution of the GTM function, and partner with everyone to grow the business and support IT admins around the globe.”

Visit the JumpCloud website to learn more about the JumpCloud open directory platform.

Additional resources for IT admins:

About JumpCloud
JumpCloud® helps IT teams and managed service providers (MSPs) Make Work Happen® by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud has been used by more than 200,000 organizations, including GoFundMe, Grab, ClassPass, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including Sapphire Ventures, General Atlantic, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.

JumpCloud Announces Micha Hershman as Chief Marketing Officer

Micha Hershman, Chief Marketing Officer, JumpCloud

