VITAS® Healthcare Promotes Four Leaders to Executive Team: Coronado, Cosma, De La Rosa, Hamrick

MIAMI, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional growth continues to transpire at VITAS Healthcare as four tenured leaders ascend to vice president roles. Kathleen Coronado, Anthony Cosma, Mario De La Rosa and Angela Hamrick join the executive management team with more than 50 years of combined experience in hospice and palliative care at the nation’s leading provider.







KATHLEEN CORONADO, RN, ASSOCIATE VP OF HOSPICE OPERATIONS

From bedside nurse to executive leader, Coronado’s promotion marks 18 years at the hospice provider. In this new role, effective April 2024, she will provide expanded leadership for multiple VITAS service areas and special projects.

Coronado joined in 2006 as a nurse in home care and held additional roles, including team manager, inpatient unit manager and patient care administrator before serving in various general manager positions within South Florida. Currently, she is the senior general manager at VITAS in Broward County.

Coronado’s educational background includes attending Broward College and earning a Bachelor of Science in nursing practice from Chamberlain University.

ANTHONY COSMA II, VP OF HOSPICE OPERATIONS

A 12-year VITAS veteran, Cosma now oversees VITAS hospice teams in Southern Florida serving Broward County, Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. This new role enables him to broaden his reach and continue fostering people development by enhancing their skills, knowledge and potential across clinical and operations teams.

Cosma joined the company in 2012 as a VITAS representative in Jacksonville, Florida. He was promoted to senior director of market development and rose to regional leadership. He has been dedicated to building and mentoring a strong team of business development professionals. He leads collaboratively, partnering with regional and central support teams, building relationships and enabling teamwork across his service areas.

Cosma holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Central Florida.

MARIO DE LA ROSA, VP OF HME OPERATIONS

Following two decades at VITAS, De La Rosa now leads the Home Medical Equipment (HME) division for the national hospice provider. He is responsible for continuing to evolve the level of internal collaboration among the HME business and operations teams, providing leadership across several key initiatives that drive continuous improvement and increase efficiency through medical supply delivery and management.

De La Rosa began as a medical service technician in 2004 and has continued to grow and hold various positions, including warehouse supervisor, national operations manager and director of customer service. Most recently, he served as associate VP of HME operations, where he was instrumental in the development efforts of all VITAS HME initiatives like mySupplies, a mobile app that streamlines the ordering and delivery of medical supplies and equipment to hospice patients across the country.

De La Rosa is a graduate of DeVry University with a bachelor’s degree in technical management.

ANGELA HAMRICK, VP OF HOSPICE OPERATIONS

An award-winning hospice leader in her third year at VITAS, Hamrick has been promoted to oversee hospice teams throughout Northern Florida, which includes Citrus County, the Nature Coast, Jacksonville, Pensacola and Panama City.

Hamrick joined VITAS in 2021 as the general manager in Gainesville. She was quickly promoted to senior general manager for Citrus County and the Nature Coast—Alachua, Bradford, Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Lafayette, Levy, Suwannee and Union counties—leading her teams to deliver patient and family care with excellence and expanding access to hospice care across the region. Her outstanding leadership led the Nature Coast team to achieve Program of the Year in 2022, earning Hamrick a spot on the company’s elite “Circle of Excellence” committee.

With these strategic promotions, VITAS remains poised to uphold its legacy as the nation’s leading end-of-life care provider. The organization’s continued success is a testament to the dedication, expertise and passion of its exceptional team members. VITAS was recently awarded best-in-class for employee experience for healthcare employers throughout North America.

