Venus Concept Inc. to Participate in the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference on February 13th

TORONTO, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venus Concept Inc. (“Venus Concept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, today announced that management will participate in the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference, which is being held at the Cliff Lodge in Snowbird, UT from February 13th – 14th.

Management will participate in virtual investor meetings on Tuesday, February 13th. There will be no formal presentation.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept is an innovative global medical aesthetic technology leader with a broad product portfolio of minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and reach in over 60 countries and 12 direct markets. Venus Concept’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, Venus Legacy, Venus Velocity, Venus Fiore, Venus Viva, Venus Glow, Venus Bliss, Venus BlissMAX, Venus Epileve, Venus Viva MD and AI.ME. Venus Concept’s hair restoration systems include NeoGraft® and the ARTAS iX® Robotic Hair Restoration system. Venus Concept has been backed by leading healthcare industry growth equity investors including EW Healthcare Partners (formerly Essex Woodlands), HealthQuest Capital, Longitude Capital Management, Aperture Venture Partners, and Masters Special Situations.


