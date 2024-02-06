Applied Materials Announces Supplier Excellence Awards
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today announced the recipients of Supplier Excellence Awards for contributions made to Applied’s business over the past year. The awards reflect outstanding technical and operational performance in areas including quality, service, lead time, delivery, cost and responsiveness.
The awards also include an Excellence in ESG category which is part of the SuCCESS2030 (Supply Chain Certification for Environmental and Social Sustainability) initiative, Applied’s 10-year roadmap for extending its sustainability vision across the supply chain.
“Congratulations to our Supplier Excellence Award recipients for consistently demonstrating exceptional performance, strong collaboration and a commitment to building a more resilient and scalable supply chain,” said Dr. Paul Chhabra, Corporate Vice President of Global Supply Chain at Applied Materials. “Having close and trusted relationships with our suppliers is key to our ability to accelerate innovations that support the future growth of the semiconductor industry.”
The following 16 companies received Supplier Excellence Awards in their designated categories for consistently meeting or exceeding Applied’s performance expectations over the past year:
Best in Class Performance
DAIHEN Corporation
EDIS Anlagenbau GmbH
ETLA Limited
Fujikin Incorporated
Indicon LLC
MIRAPRO Co., Ltd.
Moog GAT GmbH
Paradigm Manufacturing, Inc.
SMC Corporation
SNT Motiv Co., Ltd.
TOCALO Co., Ltd.
UNISEM CO., LTD.
Excellence in Aftermarket Support
Fox Automation Technology Inc.
Excellence in ESG (SuCCESS2030 initiative)
Brooks Automation US, LLC
Excellence in Innovation and New Product Support
Foxsemicon Integrated Technology Inc.
Excellence in Quality
Ichor Holdings, Ltd.
About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible a better future. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com.
Contact:
Ricky Gradwohl (editorial/media) 408.235.4676
Michael Sullivan (financial community) 408.986.7977