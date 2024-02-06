Digital Thermometer Market Expected to Hit $1.3 Billion by 2031, Growing at 5.6% CAGR

Digital Thermometer Market

Digital Thermometer Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

A digital thermometer is a device, which uses heat sensors that determine body temperature. Digital thermometers are suitable to take temperature reading through mouth, rectum, or armpit.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Thermometer Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Product Type (Oral thermometer, Digital ear thermometer, Forehead thermometer, App-based thermometer, Others), by Interface (Contact, Contact free), by Sensor Type (Resistance Temperature Detector, Thermocouple, Thermistor), by End Use Verticals (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Healthcare, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

The global digital thermometer market was valued at $757.81 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $1.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16575

globally paired with increase in number of medical situations around the globe. Moreover, government/institutions initiatives associated with enhancing medical/healthcare infrastructure at regional and global level are expected to propel the digital thermometer market growth during the forecast period. On the contrary, distribution of clinical thermometers and related equipment in remote areas and emerging nations is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the digital thermometer market size during the forecast period.

According to Digital Thermometer market analysis, the forehead thermometer segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2021. The contact free segment is expected to reach for around 6.5% CAGR from 2022-2031. Surge in deployment of digital thermometer solutions across healthcare sector has led the growth of the forehead thermometer segment; thereby, enhancing the digital thermometer market growth. In addition, thermopro thermometer and digital room thermometer is expected to see the growth in consumer goods and consumer electronics applications.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly boosted the growth of the digital thermometer market, owing to constant checks on patients’ temperature in hospitals and contact-less temperature checks during travel. Considering the inputs of various industry experts globally, the third wave of the COIVID-19 pandemic significantly boosted the growth of the digital thermometer market across Europe and Asia-Pacific. However, the increase in demand for mercury-free thermometers globally is expected to drive the growth of the digital thermometer market during the forecast period.

Buy Complete Report @:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/d53cd5d3e380fb60b8dfff7a8800054b

Competitive Analysis:

The digital thermometer industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the digital thermometer market include,

❇️ extech instruments,

❇️ RG Medical Diagnostics,

❇️ OMRON Healthcare Inc.,

❇️ omega engineering,

❇️ PCE Holding GmbH,

❇️ AMETEK Land,

❇️ a&d medical,

❇️ terumo corporation,

❇️ Actherm Inc.,

❇️ fairhaven health, llc

Top Impacting Factors:

Significant factors that impact the digital thermometer market growth industry include an increase in demand for mercury-free thermometers and medical thermometers. Moreover, rise in number of initiatives from government and institutions associated with enhancing medical/healthcare infrastructure at regional and global level to provide boost to the market. However, lack of awareness for the use of digital thermometer in emerging nations is one of the prime factor restraining the market growth. On the contrary, proposed development of government campaigns will offer access in remote areas and emerging nations is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the thermopro thermometer and digital room thermometer under digital thermometer market during the forecast period.

Research Methodology:

The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international security screening market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data that has been produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on.

Inquiry before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16575

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

❇️ This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the digital thermometer market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing digital thermometer market size.

❇️ The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

❇️ Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

❇️ In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing digital thermometer market opportunity.

❇️ The current assets monitoring systems for digital thermometer market forecast is quantitatively analyzed to benchmark the financial competency.

❇️ Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global digital thermometer industry.

❇️ Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players for digital thermometer market share.

❇️ The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global digital thermometer market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market outlook.

About Us:

Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.