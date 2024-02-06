E-SUV Market To Reach $111,071.2 Million Globally, By 2030 At 27.0% CAGR | DAIMLER AG, FORD MOTOR COMPANY

E-SUV Market

Increase in solutions for fuel-efficient mobility and reduced battery cost per KWH fuel the growth of the global e-SUV market. ” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, The global E-SUV Market was valued at $35,572.5 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $252,721.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 25.1%. Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $13,926.6 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $111,071.2 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 27.0%.

Changing consumer perspective toward improved vehicle safety, high integration of high-end technologies in vehicles, and government policies to promote electrified vehicles are key factors that drive demand for e-SUVs. On the basis of type, global market is divided into compact crossover, crossover, mid-size, and full size. The compact crossover segment holds a leading share in the global market, owing to growth in consumer preference toward compact SUV solutions with compact sizes and designs as it is mid solution between sedan passenger vehicles and large sports utility vehicles. Moreover, battery electric SUVs are being popular amongst the end users, owing to its operational competence along with low noise and optimum fuel efficiency.

Rise in penetration of fuel-efficient mobility solutions and reduction in battery cost per KWH drive the growth of the global e-SUV market. However, lowered sales and production of automotive and high manufacturing cost of electric-driven SUVs restrain the market growth. On the other hand, development of e-SUV integrated with high-end technologies and huge potential in developing nations create new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Key players operating in the global e-SUV market include 𝐁𝐌𝐖 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐁𝐘𝐃 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐃𝐚𝐢𝐦𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐆, 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐮𝐥𝐭, 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐚 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝, 𝐊𝐢𝐚 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐓𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐥𝐚, 𝐕𝐨𝐥𝐤𝐬𝐰𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐀𝐆, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐕𝐨𝐥𝐯𝐨 𝐂𝐚𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧.

Based on type, the compact crossover segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global e-SUV market, and is expected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the mid-size segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 27.3% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. Moreover, this segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 27.0% during the forecast period.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific dominated the market share as well as it is expected to be a growth leader in the global e-SUV market. U.S. is expected to be a leader in the North America market during the forecast period owing to growing penetration of the electric vehicles and growing inclination towards utility vehicles. India, Germany and China serve as the emerging market for eSUV. The global e-SUV market is a fairly consolidated market with limited number of players holding majority of the market share in the global market. Majority of the market participants are strategically involved in product launch, point venture, and product development activities.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By propulsion, the hybrid vehicle segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.

By type, compact crossover segment is projected to lead the global market in terms of market share by the end of the forecast period.

By Seating Capacity, the 6 seater and above segment is projected to lead the global market, in terms of market share, by the end of the forecast period.

By region, Asia-pacific dominated the global e-SUV market in 2020 in terms of market share.

