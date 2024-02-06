Robotic Sensors Market to Hit $10.78 Billion by 2031 with 4.9% CAGR Growth Projection.

Robotic Sensors Market

Robotic Sensors Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Robotic sensors are used to estimate a robot's environment and condition. Robotic sensors are used in a wide range of industries including healthcare, defense, aerospace, automotive and infrastructure” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robotic Sensors Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type (Proximity Sensor, Vision Sensor, Position Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Force (Torque) Sensor, Others), by Vertical (Logistics, Aerospace and Defense, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

The global robotic sensors market size was valued at $1.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $4.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.78% from 2022 to 2031.

The key factor that drives the robotic sensors market growth include surge in adoption of industrial robots in automotive manufacturing. The automotive manufacturing is attributed to the growing penetration of industrial robot sensors across production facilities. These industrial robots are highly integrated with robot touch sensor such as proximity sensors, ultrasonic sensors and laser range sensors. Further, these advanced sensors help robots to achieve high precision & accuracy and increased productivity across factories.

Additionally, China is the leading manufacturer of industrial robots, producing 47% of industrial robots sold in 2019. In 2019, the average robot density in the manufacturing industry was 113, an increase of 12% over 2018. The key factor that hampers the growth of this market is limited shelf life associated with robotic sensors. The opportunity lies in increasing investments in aerospace robotics. The key players in the aerospace industry are focusing on automation of operational processes to reduce cost, save time, deliver high-quality products, and increase productivity to meet firm competition.

The COVID-19 has significantly impacted the growth of the robotic sensor industry in 2020, owing to significant impact on prime players operating in the supply chain. On the other hand, the market was principally hit by several obstacles amid the COVID-19 pandemic, such as delay or cancelation of projects and lack of skilled workforce availability due to partial or complete lockdown, globally. Manufacturers of robotic sensor reported a loss in sales revenue during the lockdown phase of 2020.For instance, Omron Corporation registered decline in net sales by 5.40% from 2020 to 2021, on all reportable segments and regions, in 2021.COVID -19 had a moderate impact on several regions of the robotic sensor market. Nations like U.S. and UK temporarily closed the manufacturing facilities which led to the loss in revenue of the robotic sensor market followed by loss in the revenue faced by prominent manufactures during the COVID-19 lockdown. Primarily, surge

Competitive Analysis:

The robotic sensors industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the robotic sensors market include,

❇️ Tekscan, Inc.,

❇️ TE Connectivity Ltd.,

❇️ FANUC CORPORATION,

❇️ Honeywell International Inc.,

❇️ ATI Industrial Automation, Inc.,

❇️ baumer group, Infineon Technologies,

❇️ Omron Corporation,

❇️ sensata technologies, inc.,

❇️ futek advanced sensor technology, inc.

Top Impacting Factors:

The market top impacting factors include rise in need for automation and safety in organization and availability of affordable, energy-efficient robots. In addition, rise in labor & energy costs and increase usage of robot touch sensor in different industry verticals impact the growth of the market. Furthermore, the market growth is affected by limited shelf life associated with robotic sensors. In addition, increase in investments in aerospace robotics influence the market growth. However, each of these factors is expected to have a definite impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Research Methodology:

The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international security screening market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data that has been produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

❇️ This study comprises analytical depiction of the robotic sensors market opportunity along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

❇️ The overall robotic sensor market share analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

❇️ The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

❇️ The robotic sensors market analysis is quantitatively analyzed from 2022 to 2031 to benchmark the financial competency.

❇️ The Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the smart display.

❇️ The report includes the share of key vendors and robotic sensors market trends.

