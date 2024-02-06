BIONTECH SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) DEADLINE ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against BioNTech SE

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP:



Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of BioNTech SE (“BioNTech” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BNTX) between March 30, 2022 and October 13, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its officers (the “Complaint”).

If you purchased or acquired BioNTech securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit BioNTech SE Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Investor Relations Manager Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 12, 2024 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, BioNTech is a biotechnology company that develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The Company has developed and continues to develop, among other products and product candidates, Comirnaty, a COVID-19 vaccine, in collaboration with Pfizer Inc. (“Pfizer”). As part of BioNTech’s collaboration agreement with Pfizer, the two companies share gross profits from COVID-19 vaccine sales in their respective territories. In addition, Pfizer’s inventory write-offs for COVID-19 products reduce BioNTech’s gross profit share, thereby reducing BioNTech’s vaccine revenues.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose that: (i) BioNTech overstated demand for Comirnaty and/or its commercial prospects; (ii) the Company and/or Pfizer had accumulated excess inventory of raw materials for Comirnaty, as well as COVID-19 vaccine doses adapted to other, non-XBB.1.5 variants that were produced at risk; and (iii) accordingly, BioNTech was at an increased risk of recording significant inventory write-offs and other charges related to Comirnaty.

On Monday, October 16, 2023, during pre-market hours, BioNTech issued a press release announcing that, as a result of Pfizer’s inventory write-offs and other charges related to Comirnaty, BioNTech, too, would likely recognize up to €0.9 billion in inventory write-offs and other charges related to Comirnaty in the third quarter of 2023, which represents BioNTech’s half under the gross profit-sharing agreement with Pfizer. BioNTech also disclosed that “[a]ny such write-offs will reduce the revenues the Company would report for 2023.” According to BioNTech, Pfizer informed the Company “that the majority of the write-offs relate to raw materials, mainly formulation-related lipids, purchased during the pandemic, as well as COVID-19 vaccine doses adapted to other, non-XBB.1.5 variants produced at risk.”

On this news, BioNTech’s American Depositary Share (“ADS”) price fell $6.61 per ADS, or 6.38%, to close at $96.97 per ADS on October 16, 2023.

