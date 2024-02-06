INSPIRING SUPER BOWL SUNDAY AD SPOTLIGHTS A PIONEERING ATHLETE WITH A PROSTHETIC LEG AIMING TO PLAY DIVISION 1 BASEBALL

Spot to Air in Greenville during Sunday’s Big Game Honors Parker Byrd's Extraordinary Journey

Greenville, NC, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a heartwarming gesture to celebrate the big game just a few days away, Bob Babbitt, co-founder of the Challenged Athletes Foundation, has invested in a powerful Super Bowl ad. This one-minute commercial spotlights the inspiring journey of Parker Byrd, a young man determined to become the first person to play Division 1 baseball with a prosthetic leg.

Parker Byrd, a highly recruited baseball player, faced a life-altering challenge when he lost his right leg below the knee in a tubing accident in July 2022, just months before embarking on his freshman year at East Carolina University. Undeterred by adversity, Byrd courageously pursues his dream of playing Division 1 baseball with a prosthetic leg provided by OSSUR and the Challenged Athletes Foundation.

The story unfolds in a powerful 60-second ad showcasing Byrd's resilience and determination. In a strategic move, Babbitt opted to spotlight this incredible journey on Superbowl Sunday but took a unique approach by purchasing the ad in only one market—Greenville, North Carolina, the hometown of Parker Byrd and the location of East Carolina University.

While a national Super Bowl ad can cost millions, Babbitt's innovative decision to focus on one market allows the message to reach the local community that has supported Parker Byrd throughout his journey. The :60-second ad, costing a fraction of the national rate at $500, provides an intimate glimpse into Byrd's story, fostering connection and unity within the Greenville community.

“Parker Byrd's journey embodies the spirit of resilience that defines the Challenged Athletes Foundation,” shared Bob Babbitt, co-founder of the Challenged Athletes Foundation. "By highlighting his story on Superbowl Sunday in Greenville we aim to inspire the local community and beyond, proving that challenges can be overcome with determination and support."

View the commercial here: Parker Byrd Superbowl ad invites viewers to witness Parker Byrd's inspiring journey and be part of a celebration of determination, hope, and triumph over adversity.

Produced by award-winning filmmaker Eric Cochran of Taikuli Productions, the Parker Byrd commercial marks his second collaboration with Bob Babbitt for a Big Game ad. In 2022, their previous partnership showcased Cochran's soon-to-be-released film, 'Landis Just Watch Me,' focusing on quadruple amputee baseball player Landis Sims. This impactful commercial aired exclusively in Cooperstown, New York, home to the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame. The award-winning film is available on Google Play, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV.

Bob Babbitt is the co-founder of the Challenged Athletes Foundation, co-founder of Competitor Magazine, the creator of the Muddy Buddy Ride and Run Series and an inductee into both the Ironman and the USA Triathlon Hall of Fame. He was also the story consultant for the film Emmanuel’s Gift, which was narrated by Oprah Winfrey and executive producer for the award-winning documentary We are Triathletes. To support other challenged athletes like Parker Byrd and to learn more about the CAF mission, go to www.challengedathletes.org.

About Challenged Athletes Foundation

The Challenged Athletes Foundation® (CAF) stands as a global leader in empowering individuals with physical disabilities to embrace vibrant, active lives. CAF firmly believes that engaging in physical activity fosters self-esteem, encourages independence, and enriches the quality of life. For three transformative decades, CAF has been at the forefront of the adaptive sports movement, catalyzing change, and redefining possibilities. Since its inception in 1994, CAF has raised over $159 million and fulfilled 44,000 funding requests from people with physical disabilities across all 50 states and more than 73 countries, impacting another 60,000 individuals annually through its outreach efforts. From providing essential equipment like handcycles to offering mentorship and encouragement, CAF's mission is clear: to provide opportunities and support to those who aspire to lead active, athletic lifestyles. To learn more, please visit www.challengedathletes.org.

