Mirasol Resources Announces the Promotion of Tim Heenan to CEO and Appointment to the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mirasol Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MRZ) (OTCPK: MRZLF) (the “Company” or “Mirasol”) is pleased to announce the promotion of the Company’s President, Tim Heenan, to the position of Chief Executive Officer and his appointment to the Board of Directors. Both these appointments are with immediate effect.

Patrick Evans, Chair of Mirasol, commented: “Tim Heenan has been an employee of Mirasol since the founding of the Company in 2005 and has served as President since April, 2022. Over the past two years, Tim has led Mirasol’s transition from project generator to a fully-integrated exploration company focused on discoveries at its rich portfolio of copper-gold porphyry and precious metals projects in Chile and Argentina. We congratulate Tim on his promotion to CEO and welcome his appointment as a director.”

With Mr. Heenan’s appointment as CEO, Mr. Evans will continue serving as non-executive Chair of Mirasol.

For further information, contact:

Tim Heenan, President and CEO
or
Troy Shultz, Vice President Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (604) 602-9989
Email: contact@mirasolresources.com
Website: www.mirasolresources.com

