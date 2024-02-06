Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Announces Creation of Production Ready Spider Silk Hybrid: BAM 1

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("the Company"), announces the successful creation of a new recombinant spider silk hybrid. This new two-strain hybrid is the result of the Company's successful program to produce larger and more robust production strains ahead of its Spring production trials. The Company's technology utilizes scientifically enhanced silkworms to produce recombinant spider silk.



This enhanced silkworm hybrid, designated by the Company as BAM 1, is the result of careful selective breeding to maximize both robustness and the ratio of usable silk per cocoon. Based upon its initial evaluation and a comparison of genetics, the Company believes that this new two-strain hybrid is the most efficient spider silk production system produced to date. The finished cocoons were tested for cocoon size and silk yield.

The development of this new hybrid involved the careful selective breeding of the Company's Dragon SilkTM strain with numerous pure commercial production silkworm strains. Once the Company's spider silk traits were bred and stabilized in the commercial strains, a series of cross-mattings were completed to test the results of various pairings.

This new hybrid produces more useable silk per cocoon than previous hybrid pairings and is expected to make the transition from development into operations in the first and second quarters of 2024.

"This new hybrid will play a key role in our production trials. Our team is currently scaling up production of the two parental lines used to create this hybrid. One of those parental lines is already homozygous for the spider silk gene. The next milestone, which we believe is imminent, will be to establish homozygosity with the second parental strain," said Founder and CEO, Kim Thompson. "The BAM 1 recombinant spider silk hybrid will be the central player in Kraig Labs' spring production trials."

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of recombinant spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company's future and expectations other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management's expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "estimated," "hopes," "if," "develops," "researching," "research," "pilot," "potential," "could" or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward-looking statements include descriptions of the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.