Olema Oncology to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Olema”, “Olema Oncology”, Nasdaq: OLMA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for women’s cancers, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Sean P. Bohen, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual Fireside Chat at the Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at 10:40 a.m. ET.
  • Shane Kovacs, Chief Operating Officer, will participate in a panel discussion on Breast & Lung Cancer at TD Cowen’s 44th Annual Health Care Conference at the Marriott Copley Place in Boston, MA, on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at 9:10 a.m. ET.
  • Olema management will attend the Jefferies Biotech on the Bay Summit in Miami, FL, on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

A live webcast of the Fireside Chat and panel and any accompanying presentation materials will be available under the News & Events section of Olema’s investor relations website at ir.olema.com. The webcasts will be archived for at least 30 days. 

About Olema Oncology
Olema Oncology is a biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the standard of care and improving outcomes for women living with cancer. Olema is advancing a pipeline of novel therapies by leveraging our deep understanding of endocrine-driven cancers, nuclear receptors, and mechanisms of acquired resistance. In addition to our lead product candidate, palazestrant (OP-1250), a proprietary, orally-available complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD), Olema is developing a potent KAT6 inhibitor (OP-3136). Olema is headquartered in San Francisco and has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit us at www.olema.com.

Contact:
Geoffrey Mogilner, Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications
ir@olema.com


