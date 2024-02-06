Media advisory: National livestream presentation on Wear Red Canada Day, February 13

OTTAWA, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media and the public are invited to learn about the current state of women's cardiovascular health in Canada and the actions that need to be taken to achieve equitable care in 2024.



The Canadian Women's Heart Health Centre (CWHHC) at the University of Ottawa Heart Institute (UOHI) and its national alliance of experts and advocates will present a livestream webinar on February 13 as part of scheduled programming planned for Wear Red Canada Day. Events held across the country will serve to remind Canadians – especially Canadian women – to be mindful, curious, and proactive in the management of their heart health and wellness. For a complete list of Wear Red Canada initiatives and programming, visit wearredcanada.ca.

A “must-see” presentation for all Canadians

Title: Lessons Learned and Recommendations to Ensure Equitable Care for Women with Cardiovascular Disease in Canada



Date and time: Tuesday, February 13, from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. EST.

Event summary: The Canadian Women’s Heart Health Alliance (CWHHA) ATLAS webinar will summarize the existing education and research on cardiovascular disease in Canadian women, knowledge gaps to guide future research; and recommend prioritizing women's heart health in research, leading to systemic changes in education and public health policies. This webinar will also highlight a person with lived experience with cardiovascular disease (Helen Robert) and the importance of engaging patient partners in research.

Please register to attend the webinar on Zoom.



Expert speakers:



Dr. Kerri-Anne Mullen , PhD, MSc

Acting Chair, Executive Steering Committee, CWHHA

Director, Canadian Women’s Heart Health Centre and Prevention and Wellness Centre

Division of Cardiac Prevention and Rehabilitation

University of Ottawa Heart Institute

Ottawa, ON





Acting Chair, Executive Steering Committee, CWHHA Director, Canadian Women’s Heart Health Centre and Prevention and Wellness Centre Division of Cardiac Prevention and Rehabilitation University of Ottawa Heart Institute Helen Robert, B.Comm, CCP

Patient Advocate Co-Chair, Knowledge Translation and Mobilization, CWHHA

Person with lived experience with cardiovascular disease

Ottawa, ON





Patient Advocate Co-Chair, Knowledge Translation and Mobilization, CWHHA Person with lived experience with cardiovascular disease Dr. Christine Pacheco, MD, MSc, FRCPC

Healthcare Professional Co-Chair, Knowledge Translation and Mobilization, CWHHA

Cardiologist, Pierre-Boucher Hospital and University of Montréal Hospital Centre

Faculty Member, Department of Medicine, University of Montréal

Clinical Investigator-Researcher, Centre de Recherche du Centre Hospitalier de Université de Montréal

Montréal, QC





Healthcare Professional Co-Chair, Knowledge Translation and Mobilization, CWHHA Cardiologist, Pierre-Boucher Hospital and University of Montréal Hospital Centre Faculty Member, Department of Medicine, University of Montréal Clinical Investigator-Researcher, Centre de Recherche du Centre Hospitalier de Université de Montréal Dr. Colleen Norris, PhD, MSc, BScN, RN, FAHA, FCAHS

Past Chair, Health Systems and Policy Working Group, CWHHA

Associate Dean of Research,

Professor and Clinician Scientist, Faculties of Nursing, Medicine and Dentistry, and School of Public Health, University of Alberta

Scientific Director, Cardiovascular Health and Stroke Strategic Clinical Network

Fellow, American Heart Association

Fellow, Canadian Academy of Health Sciences

Edmonton, AB





Past Chair, Health Systems and Policy Working Group, CWHHA Associate Dean of Research, Professor and Clinician Scientist, Faculties of Nursing, Medicine and Dentistry, and School of Public Health, University of Alberta Scientific Director, Cardiovascular Health and Stroke Strategic Clinical Network Fellow, American Heart Association Fellow, Canadian Academy of Health Sciences Dr. Jill Bruneau, PhD, NP, CC(N)C

Assistant Professor

Faculty of Nursing

Memorial University of Newfoundland

St. John’s, NFLD





Assistant Professor Faculty of Nursing Memorial University of Newfoundland Dr. Martha Gulati MD, MS, FACC, FAHA, FASPC, FESC

President-Elect

American Society for Preventive Cardiology

Los Angeles, CA, USA





President-Elect American Society for Preventive Cardiology Dr. Najah Adreak MD, MSc

Trainee Representative, Executive Steering Committee, CWHHA

Clinical Researcher, Study Coordinator in Pediatric cCardiology, BC Children’s Hospital

National CAPSNet Data Registry Coordinator, Pediatric Surgery

University of British Columbia (Vancouver Campus)

Vancouver, BC





Trainee Representative, Executive Steering Committee, CWHHA Clinical Researcher, Study Coordinator in Pediatric cCardiology, BC Children’s Hospital National CAPSNet Data Registry Coordinator, Pediatric Surgery University of British Columbia (Vancouver Campus) Dr. Sharon Mulvagh, MD, FRCPC, FACC, FAHA, FASE

Past Chair, Knowledge Translation and Mobilization Working Group, CWHHA

Co-Director, Women’s Heart Health Clinic, QEII Health Sciences Centre

Professor of Medicine, Dalhousie University, Halifax, NS

Professor Emeritus, Mayo Clinic

Rochester, MN, USA





Past Chair, Knowledge Translation and Mobilization Working Group, CWHHA Co-Director, Women’s Heart Health Clinic, QEII Health Sciences Centre Professor of Medicine, Dalhousie University, Professor Emeritus, Mayo Clinic Dr. Tracey Colella, RN, PhD

Clinician Scientist, KITE | Toronto Rehab | University Health Network, Cardiovascular Prevention & Rehabilitation Program

Associate Professor, Lawrence S. Bloomberg Faculty of Nursing, Rehabilitation Sciences Institute, University of Toronto

Toronto, ON





Clinician Scientist, KITE | Toronto Rehab | University Health Network, Cardiovascular Prevention & Rehabilitation Program Associate Professor, Lawrence S. Bloomberg Faculty of Nursing, Rehabilitation Sciences Institute, University of Toronto Kiera Liblik, Bsc (Hons)

Clinical Trainee

Queen's University School of Medicine

Master's Student, Translational Medicine Program

Queen's University

Kingston, ON



Quotes

“Women's heart health in Canada remains a pressing concern due to inadequate levels of awareness, diagnosis, treatment, research, and support. Significant effort is needed to address these disparities and to ensure equitable care for all women and men,” said Dr. Kerri-Anne Mullen , a scientist and director of the Canadian Women’s Heart Health Centre at the UOHI, and acting chair of the CWHHA executive steering committee.



, a scientist and director of the Canadian Women’s Heart Health Centre at the UOHI, and acting chair of the CWHHA executive steering committee. “As women, we must understand our risks, recognize symptoms, and advocate for better care. It is crucial for us to listen to our bodies and to educate ourselves, and for healthcare providers to recognize our differences and respond accordingly with gender-specific care,” said Helen Robert, a heart attack survivor and patient advocate co-chair of the Knowledge Translation and Mobilization Group with the CWHHA. “Together, there is a lot we can all do to help reduce the risk. Heart disease is largely preventable.”



Media opportunities



To request an interview with a spokesperson from the Canadian Women’s Heart Health Centre at the UOHI and the Canadian Women’s Heart Health Alliance, please contact the liaison below.

Media contact

Leigh B. Morris

Communications Officer

University of Ottawa Heart Institute

613-316-6409 (cell)

lmorris@ottawaheart.ca