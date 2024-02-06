Media advisory: National livestream presentation on Wear Red Canada Day, February 13
OTTAWA, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media and the public are invited to learn about the current state of women's cardiovascular health in Canada and the actions that need to be taken to achieve equitable care in 2024.
The Canadian Women's Heart Health Centre (CWHHC) at the University of Ottawa Heart Institute (UOHI) and its national alliance of experts and advocates will present a livestream webinar on February 13 as part of scheduled programming planned for Wear Red Canada Day. Events held across the country will serve to remind Canadians – especially Canadian women – to be mindful, curious, and proactive in the management of their heart health and wellness. For a complete list of Wear Red Canada initiatives and programming, visit wearredcanada.ca.
A “must-see” presentation for all Canadians
Title: Lessons Learned and Recommendations to Ensure Equitable Care for Women with Cardiovascular Disease in Canada
Date and time: Tuesday, February 13, from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. EST.
Event summary: The Canadian Women’s Heart Health Alliance (CWHHA) ATLAS webinar will summarize the existing education and research on cardiovascular disease in Canadian women, knowledge gaps to guide future research; and recommend prioritizing women's heart health in research, leading to systemic changes in education and public health policies. This webinar will also highlight a person with lived experience with cardiovascular disease (Helen Robert) and the importance of engaging patient partners in research.
Please register to attend the webinar on Zoom.
Expert speakers:
-
Dr. Kerri-Anne Mullen, PhD, MSc
Acting Chair, Executive Steering Committee, CWHHA
Director, Canadian Women’s Heart Health Centre and Prevention and Wellness Centre
Division of Cardiac Prevention and Rehabilitation
University of Ottawa Heart Institute
Ottawa, ON
-
Helen Robert, B.Comm, CCP
Patient Advocate Co-Chair, Knowledge Translation and Mobilization, CWHHA
Person with lived experience with cardiovascular disease
Ottawa, ON
-
Dr. Christine Pacheco, MD, MSc, FRCPC
Healthcare Professional Co-Chair, Knowledge Translation and Mobilization, CWHHA
Cardiologist, Pierre-Boucher Hospital and University of Montréal Hospital Centre
Faculty Member, Department of Medicine, University of Montréal
Clinical Investigator-Researcher, Centre de Recherche du Centre Hospitalier de Université de Montréal
Montréal, QC
-
Dr. Colleen Norris, PhD, MSc, BScN, RN, FAHA, FCAHS
Past Chair, Health Systems and Policy Working Group, CWHHA
Associate Dean of Research,
Professor and Clinician Scientist, Faculties of Nursing, Medicine and Dentistry, and School of Public Health, University of Alberta
Scientific Director, Cardiovascular Health and Stroke Strategic Clinical Network
Fellow, American Heart Association
Fellow, Canadian Academy of Health Sciences
Edmonton, AB
-
Dr. Jill Bruneau, PhD, NP, CC(N)C
Assistant Professor
Faculty of Nursing
Memorial University of Newfoundland
St. John’s, NFLD
-
Dr. Martha Gulati MD, MS, FACC, FAHA, FASPC, FESC
President-Elect
American Society for Preventive Cardiology
Los Angeles, CA, USA
-
Dr. Najah Adreak MD, MSc
Trainee Representative, Executive Steering Committee, CWHHA
Clinical Researcher, Study Coordinator in Pediatric cCardiology, BC Children’s Hospital
National CAPSNet Data Registry Coordinator, Pediatric Surgery
University of British Columbia (Vancouver Campus)
Vancouver, BC
-
Dr. Sharon Mulvagh, MD, FRCPC, FACC, FAHA, FASE
Past Chair, Knowledge Translation and Mobilization Working Group, CWHHA
Co-Director, Women’s Heart Health Clinic, QEII Health Sciences Centre
Professor of Medicine, Dalhousie University, Halifax, NS
Professor Emeritus, Mayo Clinic
Rochester, MN, USA
-
Dr. Tracey Colella, RN, PhD
Clinician Scientist, KITE | Toronto Rehab | University Health Network, Cardiovascular Prevention & Rehabilitation Program
Associate Professor, Lawrence S. Bloomberg Faculty of Nursing, Rehabilitation Sciences Institute, University of Toronto
Toronto, ON
-
Kiera Liblik, Bsc (Hons)
Clinical Trainee
Queen's University School of Medicine
Master's Student, Translational Medicine Program
Queen's University
Kingston, ON
Quotes
- “Women's heart health in Canada remains a pressing concern due to inadequate levels of awareness, diagnosis, treatment, research, and support. Significant effort is needed to address these disparities and to ensure equitable care for all women and men,” said Dr. Kerri-Anne Mullen, a scientist and director of the Canadian Women’s Heart Health Centre at the UOHI, and acting chair of the CWHHA executive steering committee.
- “As women, we must understand our risks, recognize symptoms, and advocate for better care. It is crucial for us to listen to our bodies and to educate ourselves, and for healthcare providers to recognize our differences and respond accordingly with gender-specific care,” said Helen Robert, a heart attack survivor and patient advocate co-chair of the Knowledge Translation and Mobilization Group with the CWHHA. “Together, there is a lot we can all do to help reduce the risk. Heart disease is largely preventable.”
Media opportunities
To request an interview with a spokesperson from the Canadian Women’s Heart Health Centre at the UOHI and the Canadian Women’s Heart Health Alliance, please contact the liaison below.
Media contact
Leigh B. Morris
Communications Officer
University of Ottawa Heart Institute
613-316-6409 (cell)
lmorris@ottawaheart.ca