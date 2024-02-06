Carestream Dental Delivers User-friendly CBCT to the Market to Give More Doctors Access to Advanced Imaging

Atlanta, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carestream Dental is providing oral healthcare professionals a seamless transition to CBCT imaging with the CS 8200 3D Access. This advanced 4-in-1 system is built on user-friendly imaging technology so practices can experience more confident diagnoses and improved patient care and increase business growth.

The CS 8200 3D Access is designed to cover the imaging needs—even full-arch scanning—of clinicians looking to perform more in-office procedures and grow their practices with 3D imaging. Users can enjoy 2D panoramic imaging, CBCT imaging, 3D-object scanning and optional cephalometric imaging in one unit, and up to six selectable fields of view ranging from 4 cm x 4 cm to 10 cm x 10 cm.* For visualizing the tiniest clinical detail, such as required for endodontic indications, the CS 8200 3D Access system captures ultra-high-resolution images at 75-microns.

“Three-dimensional imaging has become incredibly prevalent in dental diagnosis and treatment planning,” Philippe Maillet, general manager, global equipment, Carestream Dental, said. “CBCT is no longer a tool reserved for specialists, hospitals or imaging centers. Today, compact, user-friendly systems like the CS 8200 3D Access is ensuring that more practices, including general dentistry practices, can benefit from the power of 3D imaging.”

Because the CS 8200 3D Access is built on an open platform, it’s more than just an imaging system: It’s the gateway to advanced treatment planning and optimal patient care. For example, IO Scanner Link lets practitioners easily connect leading intraoral scanners with their extraoral imaging equipment to unlock new treatment potential and improved workflow.

Multiple software modules and add-ons from Swissmeda, the clinical software and cloud sharing brand of Carestream Dental, give doctors even more options when it comes to how they use their system. The Easy Digital Denture Solution (EDDS) lets users quickly and easily digitize their denture workflow in less than five minutes. Doctors can also pair the CS 8200 3D Access with Swissmeda Cloud Imaging and turn the unit it into a connected device, for anytime-anywhere-access to clinical images.

While the CS 8200 3D Access serves as the foundation of advanced care, it remains simple and intuitive to use. Users who are new to 3D imaging can be confident they’re capturing the ideal image for each individual exam thanks to the system’s state-of-the-art user interface. Laser-free face-to-face positioning also facilitates proper patient positioning. To make the system even more user-friendly, the CS 8200 3D Access also includes new advanced software features, driven by artificial intelligence (AI), such as automatic panoramic curve mapping and automatic nerve mapping. Other add-on options that enhance the user experience include CS MAR* for reducing metal artifacts and CS UpStream,* a 24/7 advanced equipment monitoring service.

The CS 8200 3D Access joins the CS 8200 3D Family, which includes the CS 8200 3D Neo Edition. For more information about the CS 8200 3D Family, visit carestreamdental.com.

###

*Option

CS Imaging version 8 software connects to multiple intraoral scanner acquisition software not developed by Carestream Dental and permits the delivery of intraoral scans from third-party software to CS Imaging.

About Carestream Dental

Carestream Dental is a digital solutions leader built on more than 125 years of experience that’s committed to transforming dentistry, simplifying technology and changing lives. In this pursuit, it offers three brand portfolios that enable practice optimization, efficiency and growth: Carestream Dental includes world-class oral healthcare devices; Swissmeda offers market-leading clinical software and services; and Sensei includes best-in-class practice management software and services. These solutions connect industry partners, laboratories and payers to optimize oral healthcare providers’ preferred workflows. For more information, please visit carestreamdental.com.

Attachments

Amanda Gong Carestream Dental 470.481.6797 amanda.gong@csdental.com