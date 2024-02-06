Personalized Slime Crafting Experience "Slime Painting Experience: Winter Special Campaign": Part Two Now Underway

Create a totally unique personalized slime A memorable crafting experience to share with friends

Irresistibly Cute! Personalized Slime Winter Crafting Experience at Anime Theme Park "Nijigen no Mori"

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nijigen no Mori, an anime theme park located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park, is holding a special crafting experience at its Dragon Quest Island: The Ancient Genie and the Guided Adventurers attraction. At this popular workshop, visitors can enjoy painting their own unique slimes with family and friends. Part Two of this event, "Slime Painting Experience: Winter Special Campaign", offers winter-themed designs and ornaments that visitors can use to create adorable seasonal slimes.

Visitors who post a picture of their slime on social media with the hashtag #MySlime can receive a free gift of a cute slime balloon. The townscape of Onogard offers plenty of great photo spots. This winter, Dragon Quest fans can look forward to crafting their own adorable slime at Nijigen no Mori's Dragon Quest Island.

■ Summary

Dates: Part One: Saturday, November 11th - Monday, December 25th, 2023

Part Two: Tuesday, December 26th, 2023 - Sunday, March 31st, 2024

*Nijigen no Mori's winter holiday closures may fall during this period. Details provided on the official website.

Location: Onogard Workshop (beside Onogard Castle) within the Dragon Quest Island attraction

Fee: 1,800 yen (inc. tax) *Tickets can be purchased from the reception desk at Onokogard Castle.

Content: 2 winter campaigns including a personalized slime crafting experience

[Part Two]

Visitors who post a photo of their slime to social media with the hashtag #MySlime can receive a free gift of an original balloon. To receive their free gift, visitors should show the post to staff at the Onokogard Workshop.

Time required: Approximately 30 minutes

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/dragonquestisland/

■ "Dragon Quest Island: The Ancient Genie and the Guided Adventurers" Outline

Dragon Quest Island is an open-world RPG attraction that fuses the real and virtual worlds to create a unique game experience. Visitors are immersed in the world of Dragon Quest, becoming the protagonists of an original storyline as they set out on their adventure. Both the main story - which follows the adventurers' quest for the Armlet of Transmutation - and the subquest "Robbin 'Ood's Greatest Caper" have been renewed with additional story content for visitors to enjoy. （https://nijigennomori.com/en/dragonquestisland/）

© ARMOR PROJECT/BIRD STUDIO/SQUARE ENIX