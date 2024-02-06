MPD Seeking Person of Interest in Southwest Double Homicide

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are seeking a person of interest in a shooting that killed a man and a woman in Southwest, D.C.

On Thursday, December 21, 2023, at approximately 11:49 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Half Street Southwest. Upon arrival, they located three men and a woman with gunshot wounds. The woman died at the scene and after all life-saving efforts failed, one man died at the hospital. The other victims were treated at local hospitals.

The decedents have been identified as 35-year-old Patricia Harris and 24-year-old Tyrone Jacobs, both of Southwest, DC.

A person of interest was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/m11HKOVYdEc

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 per victim, bringing the reward up to $50,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for this offense. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

CCN: 23206726