Larry Pollock and Carolyn Graham resign as Melcor REIT Trustees

EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (“the REIT” - TSX: MR.UN) today announced that Mr. Larry Pollock and Ms. Carolyn Graham have resigned as a trustees of Melcor REIT. In accordance with the REIT’s declaration of trust, the resignations will be effective March 5, 2024 or such earlier date as the Board may determine. Ralph Young, Chairman of the Board of Melcor REIT commented, “On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we thank Mr. Pollock and Ms. Graham for their valued contributions to the board. We wish both Mr. Pollock and Ms. Graham all the best in their future endeavors.”



The board is engaged in identifying and evaluating alternatives with respect to new board trustees and board composition and will continue to follow the requirements of the REIT’s declaration of trust.

About Melcor REIT

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canada. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 3.1 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan and Kelowna, British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.melcorREIT.ca.

Contact Information: Investor Relations Tel: 1-855-673-6931 ir@melcorREIT.ca