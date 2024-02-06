Interface Recognized as One of the Best Places to Work in the US

Interface Earns 2024 Great Place to Work Certification™.

St. Louis, MO, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interface Systems , a leading managed service provider of business security, actionable insights, and purpose-built networks for multi-location businesses, is pleased to announce that it has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Interface. Based on the research, 76% of Interface's workforce affirmed that it is a great place to work, surpassing the average U.S. company's satisfaction rate of 57%.



Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.



“Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She highlights that the certification is the sole official acknowledgment derived from real-time employee feedback on their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Interface stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees.”



According to Great Place to Work® 85% of Interface employees report being given lots of responsibilities and the flexibility necessary to achieve work-life balance (with 83% reporting the company made it easy for them to take time off when needed). With a thoughtful and robust onboarding process for new recruits, 88% of employees conveyed they were made to feel welcome when they joined.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Great Place to Work, a testament to the dedication and team spirit that define Interface Systems,” says Daniel Bordeleau, Chief People Officer at Interface Systems. “This certification underscores our commitment to fostering a workplace culture that values innovation, collaboration, and the well-being of our employees. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of excellence and create a workplace where everyone can thrive and contribute to our collective success."

As the company continues its growth trajectory, Interface is always looking for talented individuals to join their team. To find out more about career opportunities, please visit https://interfacesystems.com/join-our-team/careers/ .

About Interface Systems

Interface Systems is a leading managed service provider of business security, actionable insights, and purpose-built networks for multi-location businesses. We enhance security, streamline connectivity, optimize operations, and reduce IT costs, maximizing ROI for the nation’s top brands. Learn more and follow us on our blog Making IT Happen and on LinkedIn .

