Ukraine Energy Support Fund deploys 18 transformers to Kharkiv’s war-torn region

The Energy Support Fund for Ukraine has purchased and handed over 18 transformers to Kharkiv. 

This was done at the request of the regional company Kharkivoblenergo, which urgently requested assistance as the area continues to be shelled daily by Russian forces.

In addition, the massive shelling of Kharkiv on 23 January, which killed 10 people, also caused significant damage to the electricity infrastructure, resulting in power outages for residents and major businesses. 

The Fund has purchased and transferred the transformers with a contribution from Germany through KfW, a German state-owned investment and development bank.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established to provide financial support for repairing Ukrainian energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and to maintain the functioning of the energy sector. It is managed by the Energy Community Secretariat, co-shared by the European Commission, and collects contributions from governments, international organisations, and corporate donors. 

