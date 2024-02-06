Borrell comes to Kyiv on fourth visit since February 2022

Today, EU High Representative Josep Borrell arrived in Kyiv, Ukraine, for his fourth visit since the start of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

“Here to discuss with our Ukrainian friends the EU’s unwavering support to Ukraine – on the military side, on the financial side with the new Ukraine facility, as well as on the EU reform path,” Josep Borrell announced on X.

On his way to Kyiv, Josep Borrell met Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski in Warsaw to discuss all the forms of EU support to Ukraine: military, financial, reconstruction, measures against Russia, and the use of frozen assets.

“Allow me to recognise that Poland has demonstrated, since the beginning, a firm support for Ukraine from day one. Hosting refugees, providing substantial military assistance, hosting the Headquarters of the training mission (EUMAM Ukraine), which will be training 40,000 Ukrainian soldiers, and offering a logistical hub for military supplies provided by all partners,” Borrell said at the press conference after the meeting.

