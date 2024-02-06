Japan's 1st Academy Award Nominee for Best Visual Effects "Godzilla Minus One" Special Exhibit at Godzilla Museum

"Godzilla Minus One" Director Takashi Yamazaki Godzilla-themed room "Monster Island" at Grand Chariot Hokutoshichisei 135°

Part 1 of Godzilla 70th Anniversary Special Project "Godzilla Minus One Special Exhibition" Now Open at Godzilla Museum

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime theme park "Nijigen no Mori" is holding a special Godzilla Minus One exhibition at its Godzilla Museum, part of the popular Godzilla Interception Operation attraction. The exhibition is part of a series of events planned for 70th anniversary of the Godzilla franchise.

Running from Friday, January 26th to Sunday, June 30th, the exhibition features content including an exclusive video interview with Godzilla Minus One director Takashi Yamazaki and a photo spot recreating a famous scene from the movie, complete with a Godzilla statue. The exhibit also offers viewings of some of the movie's most awe-inspiring moments - both long-time fans and newcomers to the franchise are bound to enjoy immersing themselves in the world of Godzilla. An imposing Godzilla Minus One statue, one of only a handful in existence, promises to be a particular highlight. Visitors are also able to take commemorative photos with it as a souvenir. In addition, the behind-the-scenes interview given by director Takashi Yamazaki was granted exclusively to Nijigen no Mori for this exhibition. Along with a gallery bringing together the movie's most memorable scenes, these exhibits will draw visitors into the world of Godzilla Minus One, the newest installment that marks the Godzilla franchise's 70th anniversary.

Nijigen no Mori offers a unique opportunity to take a deep dive into this Best Visual Effects Academy Award nominee and the first Japanese movie to reach #1 at the US box office in 34 years.

■ Summary

Dates: Friday, January 26th - Sunday, June 30th

Location: Inside Godzilla Museum at Godzilla Interception Operation attraction

Fee: Included in entry fee for Godzilla Interception Operation

*Entry fees: Adults 3,800 yen / Children 2,200 yen / Kids 1,700 yen

*All prices included tax.

*Adult = 12 years and older / Children = 5-11 years old (over 120cm tall and 25kg in weight) /

Kids = 5-11 years old (under 120cm tall and/or 25kg in weight)

Advance booking bonus: Godzilla Interception Operation Original "Godzilla Minus One" Special Exhibition Postcard

URL: https://nijigennomori.com/en/godzilla_awaji/

■ (For Reference) Outline of Godzilla Interception Operation

Godzilla Interception Operation is a unique attraction themed around a life-size Godzilla statue measuring 120m in length. This centerpiece, a representation of the monster emerging from the sea onto Awaji Island, overwhelms visitors with its fierce and awesome presence. Visitors join an organization known as the National Awaji Island Institute of Godzilla Disaster (NIGOD), with missions including sailing right into the monster's jaws on a zipline and blasting away dangerous Godzilla cells in a shooting game. The features the world's first permanent Godzilla museum, as well as "Kaiju no Mori", an indoor area for young children to enjoy free play with around 50 different kinds of kaiju soft plastic models. There is also a range of NIGOD merchandise and special Godzilla-themed food and drink available for purchase. The 70th anniversary movie "Godzilla Minus One" has been screening in movie theaters to overwhelmingly positive reviews. Find the world's largest Godzilla making landfall on Awaji Island!

■ (For Reference) Godzilla-themed Room "Monster Island" at Grand Chariot Hokutoshichisei 135°

To mark Godzilla's 70th anniversary, Grand Chariot Hokutoshichisei 135° has unveiled "Monster Island", a room featuring a cast of famous monsters that have appeared in Godzilla movies over the past several decades. The interior features tapestries and other furnishings depicting past iterations of Godzilla and other popular monsters from the franchise, as well as a glimpse of a life-size Godzilla through the window. Special techniques applied creating the images means they take on a different appearance depending on lighting, giving the room distinct atmospheres during day and night. This room is designed to entertain guests throughout their stay. Those who find all the monsters hidden inside the room are granted the chance to take on a special mission and obtain exclusive bonus items.

https://awaji-grandchariot.com/room/3416/

TM & © TOHO CO., LTD.