Students from the Bachelor's Degree Programme in Gaming and Recreation Management at Macao Polytechnic University have received the Merit Award in Economic Essay Competition

MACAU, February 6 - Students from the Bachelor's Degree Programme in Gaming and Recreation Management at Macao Polytechnic University have received the Merit Award at the 13th Economic Essay Competition organized by the Macau Economic Association. The essay titled "SPSS Study on the High-Quality Development of Macao Gaming Enterprises - Analysis Combining Corporate Culture and Green Innovation Theory," authored by Leong Ka Io, Ho Rocman and Ng Mei Hong, has been honored with the Merit Award in the Open Category of this year's essay competition. The competition attracted numerous submissions, with research topics focusing on significant issues such as the moderate diversification of the economy in Macao, the development of emerging industries in Macao, and the Guangdong-Macao in-depth cooperation zone in Hengqin.

Macao Polytechnic University takes pride in its Bachelor's and Master's degree programmes in Business Administration, which aim to cultivate professionals in relevant fields. The curriculum of these programmes is designed to align with the development of Macao's tourism and leisure industry, and it has garnered considerable recognition and appreciation from the industry and stakeholders over the years.