Macao Polytechnic University Holds Lecture on Fire Safety and First-Aid Knowledge to Strengthen Students’ Awareness of Fire Safety

MACAU, February 6 - For the purpose of strengthening students’ awareness of fire safety and enhancing their capacities to respond to fires and other emergencies, the Student Affairs Office of Macao Polytechnic University invited representatives of the Macao SAR Fire Services Bureau to deliver a lecture on “Fire Safety and First-Aid Knowledge”. With this lecture, students learned about correct emergency measures for fires, while strengthening their awareness of fire safety and knowledge of basic first-aid theories and skills. During the “Fire Safety and First-Aid Knowledge” lecture, the representative of the Fire Services Bureau explained to students the causes of fire, fire hazards in daily life, instructions for using fire extinguishing equipment, fire escape principles and self-rescue knowledge. In addition, the ambulance crew member gave an overview of the ambulance service provided by the Fire Services Bureau, as well as general procedures for wound treatment and first-aid knowledge.

The organiser, the Student Affairs Office of Macao Polytechnic University, expects that through activities which integrate diverse practical knowledge, students can be prepared to implement fire safety procedures into their daily lives and can strengthen their comprehensive capacities. Students who attended the lecture said that having greater awareness of fire safety helps reduce the occurrence of fire accidents and lets them acquire capabilities to respond to emergencies. The lecture was, therefore, practical and useful.