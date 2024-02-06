Macao Polytechnic University Swimming Team won 31 Medals in the Macao University Student Swimming Championships

MACAU, February 6 - The 2023-2024 Macao University Student Swimming Championships, organised by the Macau Universitarian Sports Association, was successfully held recently. The Macao Polytechnic University Swimming Team fought hard in several individual races and relays with outstanding performance and impeccable teamwork, and eventually won a total of 31 medals, including 10 gold, 10 silver, and 11 bronze medals. This encouraging result demonstrated the team’s training efforts.

In the swimming championships, MPU students demonstrated their high level of competitiveness by becoming the Champions of Men’s 50m Freestyle, Men’s 50m Butterfly, Men’s 100m Freestyle, Men’s 100m Backstroke, Women’s 50m Backstroke, Women’s 200m Individual Medley, as well as four relay events.

Du Senyao, an athlete and a student of Master of Science in Sports and Physical Education, stated that the competition was very fast-paced and each team member worked hard to achieve the same goal. The team won gold medals one after another, he was proud of the team’s efforts and fully felt the team spirit of the swimming team. Wang Yifei, who won two individual gold medals, said that winning the championship is the recognition of his diligent training, and he felt grateful to the support of MPU and the trust he gained from his teammates. He also stated that you can always overcome any difficulties and achieve your goal with firm dedication and unremitting efforts.