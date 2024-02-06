Dialysis Market Surges Towards USD 198.2 Billion by 2033 | Driven by Rising Demand for Renal Replacement Therapy Solutions

Ongoing advancements in dialysis technology have improved treatment outcomes and patient comfort. Innovations such as hemodialysis machines with enhanced capabilities have fueled market expansion.

New York, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Market.us, the Dialysis Market value is projected to exceed USD 198.2 Billion by 2033, with a projected CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2033.

The process of waste removal from blood such as creatinine and urea due to anomalous kidney functioning is known as dialysis. The process is broadly classified into two type such as hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. The market for dialysis is majorly driven by end stage renal disease patients, rise in number of diabetic and hypertensive patients and extensive funding for creation of new products.

Key Takeaway

Haemodialysis deals with the extracorporeal removal of waste products like urea from the patient’s body.

Based on dialysis type, haemodialysis segment accounted to capture a large market share in 2023.

Service segment leads the dialysis market, owing to the service providers’ improved service models.

The regulatory approval of new products and consumables is anticipated to boost the market in the foreseeable days.

In many cases, the patients suffers from sudden cardiac arrest while dialysis, forming a major impeding factor for the market growth.

Factors affecting the growth of the Dialysis market

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the global dialysis market. Some of these factors include:

Strategic Approach by Major Market Players: The strategic approach by major market players will propel the market's growth.

The strategic approach by major market players will propel the market’s growth. Rising Healthcare Cost: The rising cost of dialysis procedure will likely surge the market growth.

The rising cost of dialysis procedure will likely surge the market growth. Advanced technological development: Various technological developments in the market such as haemodialfiltration and wearable artificial kidneys will accelerate the market growth.

Various technological developments in the market such as haemodialfiltration and wearable artificial kidneys will accelerate the market growth. Rising rate of chronic kidney disease: There is an up surge in the number of chronic kidney diseases worldwide, further bolstering the dialysis market.

Top Trends in Global Dialysis Market

The launch of new home dialysis product is an occurring trend leading to bolster the dialysis market. The widening of market is further aided by the launch of new products and increase in healthcare expenditure. One of the recent ongoing trend in dialysis market is the implementation of peritoneal dialysis and increasing use of home based dialysis products, further fostering the dialysis market.

Market Growth

As the market expands globally, the need for smart business ideas raises. It includes partnership, company growth, and other developments. There is a high demand for the dialysis procedures because of the increasing number of renal failures. Market participants are able to align with the functional activities of the organization owing to the planned strategies, in order to achieve established objectives. It directs the decision-making and discussions of the company when it comes to figuring out how much money and resources are required to reach goals and develop operational efficiency.

Regional Analysis

Amongst the regions, North America holds a strong market place by holding a major market share of 31.6% in recent times. The prominence of the region is due the regions’ high catch of chronic kidney diseases and the high treatment rates. The rise of coronavirus infections and the associated renal failures led to high demand of dialysis requirement in healthcare sector. In addition to this, the growing number of elderly people with renal conditions forms the primary reason of holding the European region at the second largest growing position in the dialysis market.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2023) USD 116 Billion Forecast Revenue 2033 USD 198.1 Billion CAGR (2024 to 2033) 5.5% North America Share 31.6% Base Year 2023 Historic Period 2018 to 2022 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033

Market Drivers

The arrival of new products and consumables is greatly enhanced by the approval of these products by the regulatory authorities. The major companies in the market collab for the provision of effective renal services in niche areas of developing countries. The rising pervasiveness of chronic kidney disease(CKD) and end stage renal disease(ESRD) are the highly provoking factor for the expansion of dialysis market.

Furthermore, there is a considerable number of renal care facilities in the developed countries due to availability of skilled nephrologist. By virtue of affordable care the number of patients up surged in the renal care centres provided in the nations, hence fostering the market for dialysis signigicantly.

Market Restraints

Kidney transplantation still remains a top prioritising treatment for many patients dealing with chronic kidney disorders. This forms one of the biggest obstable for amplification of the dialysis market. Kidney transplantation provides log term care for the patients suffering from end stage renal diseases and 3rd stage chronic kidney diseases, thus patients are more focus on the benefitting treatment rather than going for painful dialysis procedures.

Furthermore, the vascular access related complications like bleeding and cardiac diseases are the severe complications associated with the dialysis procedures. The catheters used in peritoneal dialysis leads to peritonitis which is a common complication rising from infection caused by catherers, thus impeding the market growth during the forecast period.

Opportunities

There is a significant focus on strategic development agreements, partnerships, geographical expansions and acquisitions to increase the market share by the major market players. The implementation of nocturnal dialysis/home dialysis is providing abundant opportunities for the market players to generate sky rocketing revenues. With this, there is expansion of dialysis centres worldwide, as there is a hefty increase in the cases of chronic kidney diseases in the countries like China, Brazil and Mexico. This offers the market with lucrative opportunities, creating a strong position in the world of dialysis.

Report Segmentation of the Dialysis Market

By Type Analysis

Hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis are the two utmost segments based on type of the dialysis procedure. The subdivision of haemodialysis results into nocturnal and short term haemodylasis, leading the dialysis market in 2023 by holding a large market share of 67.3%. The haemodialysis segment holds a large market share as it is a streamlined process, maintaining a good balance of calcium and potassium in the body and lowers the blood pressure of patients. However, peritoneal dialysis is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment as it efficiently removes the toxic substance from the body along with the rising demand for home care by the dialytic patients.

By Product and Service Analysis

As far as products and services are considered, the dialysis market is fragmented into equipments, consumables, dialysis drugs and services. Service providers have a great emphasis on providing high quality care to patients and are focused in building the profit oriented and patient centered business models, leading the service segment to account a large market revenue share of 41.3% in 2023. Moreover, the dialysis drug segment proves to have a strong market imprint as majority of dialytic patients suffers from anaemia, leading to more usage of dialytic drugs like erythropoietin, active vitamin D, B-complex vitamins, antihistamines, etc.

By End User Analysis

Based on end use of dialysis procedure, the market is disjointed into dialysis centres and hospitals and home care. Dialysis centre and hospitals captures a large market share of 57.8%, owing to the rising reimbursement policies offered by renal facilities and hospitals for renal treatments. With a huge patient pool with CKD and ESRD and rising healthcare expenditure, the segment further flourishes the market in the prophecy period.

Impact of Macroeconomic Factors

The confluence of two significant global events, namely the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, has left a lasting impact on the Renal Dialysis market landscape. These unprecedented events have introduced a complex set of dynamics that have reshaped the trajectory of this market in unexpected ways. As companies scrambled to enhance their online reach, the Renal Dialysis market experienced a notable upswing, as businesses sought to optimize their content for greater online visibility and engagement. Simultaneously, the Russia-Ukraine war injected an additional layer of uncertainty and volatility into the global economic landscape, as brands reevaluated their marketing strategies to align with changing consumer sentiments.

Recent Development of the Dialysis Market

In March 2022: SURDIAL DX Hemodialysis system in the United States was launced by Nipro Medical Corporation, for providing optimal dialysis treatment for both patients and clinicians.

SURDIAL DX Hemodialysis system in the United States was launced by Nipro Medical Corporation, for providing optimal dialysis treatment for both patients and clinicians. In May 2021: Baxter International Inc’s HomeChoice Claria automated peritoneal dialysis equipment was added by Davita Inc into its home renal care program, in order to enhance company’s home dialysis program promoting home dialysis.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Haemodialysis

Peritoneal dialysis

By Product and Service

Equipments

Consumables

Dialysis drugs

Services

By End user

Dialysis centres and hospitals

Homecare

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

The UK

Spain

Italy

Russia

Netherland

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

New Zealand

Singapore

Thailand

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape

The overall extent of competition in the dialysis market is substantial. Businesses, and by extension the dialysis market, can benefit from factors such as increased awareness, process efficiency and technological innovation.

Market Key Players

B. Braun

Baxter International Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

DaVita Inc.

Medtronic plc

Nipro Corporation

NIKKISO CO., LTD.

Satellite Healthcare Inc.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Other Key Players

