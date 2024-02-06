PHILIPPINES, February 6 - Press Release

February 6, 2024 SENATOR RONALD "BATO" DELA ROSA

CO-SPONSORSHIP SPEECH

Senate Resolution No. 857

Resolution Congratulating and Commending the FIBA Local Organizing Committee (LOC), The Samahang Basketbol Ng Pilipinas (SBP) as well as the Private Sector and All Government Agencies and Instrumentalities for the Successful Hosting of the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup (INSERTED INTO THE RECORDS) Good afternoon Mr. President and distinguished colleagues: I rise today before this august chamber to co-sponsor Senate Resolution No. 857, which recognizes the commendable collaboration of the FIBA LOC, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), and the private sector, all government agencies and instrumentalities for the successful hosting of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup (2023 FBWC). True enough, sports is an integral part of living, enjoying and learning the blessings of what life has to offer. Sports most especially basketball, is a unifying endeavor for a country such as ours that is constantly divided by politics. Everytime our team goes to battle, win or lose, we are a people united under one flag. Since becoming the first Asian country chosen to host the FIBA competition in 1978, during its 19thiteration, the Philippines has proven to elevate its game in hosting and welcoming the country-teams, athletes, support staff, and the spectators of what is considered as the biggest international Basketball tournament in the world. No less than 2023 FBWC Chairman, Richard Carrion, stated that the World Cup he witnessed here was truly special and historical. Mr. President, mapalad po ako na personal na masaksihan kung paano talunin ng ating koponang Gilas Pilipinas Squad sa FIBA ang China. It was personal not only for me but for all our countrymen. For a country oppressed, such was truly an inspiring win. Yes it was basketball, but a clear message was sent: we can and we will always stand up against bullies. Madalas po nating mabalitaan ang walang habas na reclamation ng China sa West Philippine Sea. Pero noong pagkakataon po na iyon, ang front page po kinabukasan ay: Pilipinas, tinambakan ang China!" Ramdam na ramdam ko po ang pambihirang saya na dulot ng panonood ng isang live game sa pinakamataas na liga ng basketbol. Iba rin po pala na makinerbiyos nang live. Matindi po ang aking panalangin na magtagumpay ang ating team. Dahil alam ko po na positibo ang magiging epekto nito sa ating mga kababayan. Pero maliban po rito ay paparatangan naman ako ng mga trolls na ako ang malas kung matalo ang Gilas. Salamat po sa Diyos at nanalo ang ating Gilas Pilipinas. Mahusay talaga ang ating mga basketball players at siguro ay narinig din ang ating prayers. Isa po itong hindi malilimutang karanasan. Euphoric, Mr. President. Kulang ang mga salita para ilarawan ang ligaya na aking naramdaman noong gabi na iyon. At sigurado ako, ganoon din ang naramdaman ng milyon-milyon na sumubaybay sa kanilang mga tahanan hindi lamang sa Pilipinas, maging sa buong mundo. Kaya naman, ganoon na lamang ang ating pasasalamat at pagkilala sa mga bumubuo sa grupo na nagtaguyod ng 2023 FBWC, na tinagurian ni DILG Sec. Benjamin Abalos Jr., na "FIBA Dream Team": the Executive Branch and members of the Inter-Agency Task Force, Department of Foreign Affairs, Department of Health, Department of Interior and Local Government, Department Public Works & Highways, Department of Tourism, Department of Transportation, Bureau of Customs, Bureau of Immigration, Metro Manila Development Authority, the Philippine National Police (PNP), and all other government agencies and instrumentalities and LGUs, the volunteers, and the private sector. But the FIBA "Dream Team" could not have done the work were it not for the vision and leadership of the SBP group namely, SBP President Al Panlilio, and SBP Chairman Emeritus and member of FIBA Central Board, Manuel V. Pangilinan or Mr. MVP. Daghang Salamat po sa inyo. While the record-breaking gate attendance of 2023 FBWC stamped a historic mark for the Philippines, the commendable collaboration of this Dream Team featured the best in us, Filipinos. Beyond the staple warmth and hospitality we usually extend, the FIBA Dream Team's accomplishment further amplified the level of competence and excellence Filipinos are capable of. Notably, the observed increase in tourism and trade brought about by the successful hosting of the 2023 FBWC and its "multiplier effect" cannot go unnoticed. For our GILAS PILIPINAS team who proudly played and donned the name in front of their jerseys more than their names behind it, saludo po kami sa inyo. What we have witnessed is beyond the wins on the scoreboard; it was also about winning over the hearts of the Filipino and highlighting the enduring strength of the Filipino Spirit, aptly captured in one word: Puso. Daghang Salamat, Mr. President.