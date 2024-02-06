Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,762 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,445 in the last 365 days.

Senator Tolentino conducts aid to 20k residents hit by Davao flood

PHILIPPINES, February 6 - Press Release
February 6, 2024

Senator Tolentino conducts aid to 20k residents hit by Davao flood

DAVAO -- Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino, through his "Tol in Action" program, rolled out relief to the more than 20,000 residents of Davao De Oro and Davao Del Norte who were affected by landslides and flooding from last weekend's continuous rains in the provinces.

Beneficiaries come from six barangays in Carmen, Davao del Norte and Barangays Pasian and Rizal in Monkayo, Davao de Oro.

The "Tol in Action" teams distributed food packs and cash assistance to the displaced families who have yet to recover not only from the recent flooding, but from the floods induced by January rains.

"Tol in Action" is Senator Tolentino's relief program for unprecedented crises such as natural calamities.

The said program has been active in delivering speedy relief nationwide each time a calamity hit certain areas.

You just read:

Senator Tolentino conducts aid to 20k residents hit by Davao flood

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more