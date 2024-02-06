Senator Tolentino conducts aid to 20k residents hit by Davao flood

DAVAO -- Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino, through his "Tol in Action" program, rolled out relief to the more than 20,000 residents of Davao De Oro and Davao Del Norte who were affected by landslides and flooding from last weekend's continuous rains in the provinces.

Beneficiaries come from six barangays in Carmen, Davao del Norte and Barangays Pasian and Rizal in Monkayo, Davao de Oro.

The "Tol in Action" teams distributed food packs and cash assistance to the displaced families who have yet to recover not only from the recent flooding, but from the floods induced by January rains.

"Tol in Action" is Senator Tolentino's relief program for unprecedented crises such as natural calamities.

The said program has been active in delivering speedy relief nationwide each time a calamity hit certain areas.