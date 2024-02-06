IoT in Education Market Emerging Trends and Business Opportunities | At 18.6% CAGR

IoT in Education Market Size

The IoT in education market has witnessed significant growth in the past few years; due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “IoT in Education Market," The iot in education market was valued at $8.7 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $46.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 18.6% from 2023 to 2032.

The landscape of education is undergoing a dynamic transformation with the advent of the Internet of Things (IoT). Digital solutions are not only making education more accessible but also enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of traditional educational systems. Students across various age groups are utilizing smartphones and tablets in digital classrooms, facilitating ubiquitous learning. The integration of mobile technology and IoT is enabling educational institutions to bolster campus safety, monitor vital resources, and enrich access to information within the learning environment. Teachers and professors can leverage this technology to devise intelligent lesson plans, departing from conventional approaches.

The expansion of the IoT in the education sector is primarily fueled by advancements in wireless networking technologies, the growing adoption of cloud platforms, and the emergence of sophisticated data analytics and processing capabilities. Nonetheless, concerns regarding data security and privacy, along with the high costs associated with implementing and maintaining IoT devices, pose challenges to its widespread adoption in education. Nevertheless, the decreasing costs of connected devices and the increasing traction of IoT across industries are poised to create promising opportunities for the global expansion of IoT in education.

Based on the application, the classroom management segment dominated the IoT in education market size in 2022 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. IoT plays a pivotal role in improving classroom management by introducing innovative technologies that enhance the learning environment. IoT devices, such as sensors and smart equipment, are strategically deployed in classrooms to streamline various aspects of management. These devices can automatically adjust lighting, temperature, and air quality, ensuring a comfortable and conducive setting for students.

However, the learning management system segment is expected to witness the highest Internet of Things (IoT) in education market growth in the upcoming year. Growth in adoption of learning management system (LMS) solution is to streamline and enhance the administration, delivery, and management of educational content and training programs. It serves as a centralized platform where educators or administrators can create, organize, and distribute learning materials, enroll students or trainees, track their progress, assess their performance, and facilitate communication.

Region-wise, North America dominated the market share in 2022 for the IoT in education market. The adoption of IoT in education growing steadily to meet increasing demands from today’s businesses to enhance their business process and improve the customer experience will provide lucrative opportunities for the market in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest Internet of Things (IoT) in education market growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in penetration of advanced technology such as AI/ML big data and others, which is particularly fueling regional market growth. In addition, surge in digitalization toward business operation, is projected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market in Asia-Pacific region.

The pandemic has highlighted the necessity of digital solutions in the education sector. Post-COVID, there are increased opportunities for cloud-based solution and IoT-based technology in sectors. The IoT has gained attention from educators and school administrators globally due to its potential in the education system. As it has capacity to connect devices, machines, and other objects to a shared network. In addition, IoT in education sectors can facilitate learning system in new and exciting ways.

Furthermore, IoT in education can provide school administrators with more accurate data about everything from student performance to class attendance. This data can be employed to identify areas that need improvement and create strategies for ensuring maximum learning outcomes. In addition, it provides an extra layer of security in monitoring and preventing unauthorized access to educational resources. With the sensors, cameras, and other devices connected to an IoT network, educational institute can secure their premises effectively and keep track of the building. Furthermore, the Internet of Things allows remote access to all materials and online lessons.

The key players operating in the IoT in education market analysis are Google LLC, SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation and Rapidsoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the IoT in education industry.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

• The study provides an in-depth IoT In education market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the IoT In education market size is provided in the report.

• The Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the IoT In education industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the global IoT In education market for the period 2022–2032 is provided to determine the IoT In education market potential.

