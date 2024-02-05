Change Our Name Fort Bragg Invites the Public to a Teach-In on February 13th

Actually that is exactly what is being done. The goal is acceptance that , while continuing to hold on to the fruits of aggression such as say housing, voting, institutional welfare, paved roadways, sewer systems, grocery stores, etc, the current beneficiaries of those hard scrabble, hard working, risk taking, ignorant and immoral parents, grandparents, etc somehow are not the same bastards that their ancestors were. Somehow, magically all on their own, They would not ever have used slave labor, killed or abused their neighbors, moved into another’s territory, bullied anyone, or even cut down a single tree had they been born into a less secure, more dangerous, less understood, more competitive world of those ancestors. They would never have fought a war to end slavery because They were born with better Understanding!

No, indeed They know that They would have done it right and been better, wiser and more perfect from birth than those benighted ancestors. No wars of aggression, no attempts to make others do what they want, no assertion of superiority for Them. So They want, as They have no sins of Their own to work on Themselves, to conduct Their wars of aggression on those safely dead ancestors. The dead can’t defend themselves in any real way. It’s so much more useful to hold trials, convict and execute the dead for those wrongs than it is to confront Their own chemical abusing, right-to-everything-They-need, blinder-wearing, someone-else-must-be-guilty aggressive internet morality mob.

Yup. That will fix everything and prove how much better They are. They will educate out prior existence! THEY will have no wars, use other people’s labor for Their own wants, force Their own ideas on anyone, decide what others will be allowed to think. No prison labor hoodies, wars of aggression in the streets, stealing of resources, factory farmed poultry for Them. They have been born with wisdom, omnipresence perfection! They Know Better!

Yes, there will still be history but now no one has to bother with understanding it. They will have been educated out of ever being wrong in the first place so don’t need to understand anything.