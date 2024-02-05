Mattole Restoration Council Has Seasonal/Full-Time Field Positions Available

This is a press release from the Mattole Restoration Council:

Come join our forest thinning and plants crews for an action packed 2024 field season! The Mattole Restoration Council, based in Petrolia, Humboldt County, California, has various job opportunities to join our Ecosystem Restoration Program team. Field work takes place throughout the Mattole Watershed, the King Range National Conservation Area, and throughout Humboldt County. Positions are available now with work continuing through 2026.

SAWYERS – FOREST THINNING (5 POSITIONS OPEN)

SEASONAL/FULL-TIME, $23-$30/hr D.O.E. Plus daily OT and benefits.

Start date: Positions are open until filled with work starting in March, 2024

Position Duties: Works on a team of 15 sawyers and safely operates a chainsaw on forest thinning and vegetation management projects in Petrolia, Southern Humboldt, and Arcata Area. Opportunities to work on prescribed fire projects and obtain rx fire certs.

Schedule: M-TH 7:00AM – 5:30PM. Positions are based in Petrolia, CA and Arcata, CA. Housing provided in Petrolia to those coming from afar. $60/day per diem provided for Arcata Area projects. Qualifications: Experience working in the woods and safely operating a chainsaw; positive attitude

FIELD TECHNICIANS – PLANTS CREW (3 POSITIONS OPEN)

SEASONAL/FULL-TIME, $20-$25/hr D.O.E.

Start date: Positions are open until filled with work starting in March, 2024

Position Duties: Works on a 6-8 person crew that performs native seed collection, native plant restoration, nursery work, and invasive plant removal on multiple ecosystem restoration projects in the King Range National Conservation Area (2⁄3 Time), and the Humboldt Bay Area (1⁄3 time). Positions are based in Petrolia, CA and Arcata, CA. Housing provided in Petrolia to those coming from afar. Schedule: M-TH 8:00AM – 4:30PM. Positions are based in Petrolia, CA and Arcata, CA. Housing provided in Petrolia to those coming from afar.

Qualifications: Experience with manual labor and native plants; ability to perform field work in challenging terrain and weather conditions(heat/rain/wind); positive attitude.

EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE TECHNICIAN

The position may be paid as SEASONAL/PART-TIME EMPLOYEE (10 HRS./WEEK) at $25/hr OR As an INDEPENDENT CONTRACTOR at market rate.

Start date: OPEN UNTIL FILLED

Position Duties: Repairs and maintains MRC tools and equipment including chainsaws, chippers, pole saws, ATVs, UTVs, and 4×4 Trucks. Delivers equipment and supplies to field crews; Inventories equipment and supplies, materials purchasing, and tracks equipment maintenance and repairs. Qualifications: Experience with small engine and chainsaw repair and maintenance; Experience with UTV/ATV/Truck maintenance; Willingness to live in Petrolia, Honeydew, or adjacent areas. Reliable vehicle (vehicle reimbursement provided).

TO APPLY: Send a resume and three references in one PDF document to: [email protected]. For more information visit mattole.org https://mattole.org/ecosystem-restoration-programs/rfp-opportunities/