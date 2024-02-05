Cal Poly Humboldt Music Honors Recitals February 10th

This is a press release from the Department of Dance, Music, & Theatre:

The Department of Dance, Music, and Theatre at Cal Poly Humboldt presents The Student Honors Recital. The Honors Recital features students who gave polished performances on their instruments the previous semester. They are some of the very best student musicians on campus performing solo repertoire.

Join us Saturday, February 10th at 8:00 p.m. in Fulkerson Recital Hall. Concert tickets are $10 General, $5 Children, and FREE for Cal Poly Humboldt students with ID. Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance at centerarts.humboldt.edu including tickets to our livestream. From the “All Events” drop down menu select “School of Dance, Music, and Theatre” and select your event.

Performances by Francisco Gonzalez, guitar, Ricardo Paredes, alto saxophone, Naeem Ticauh Ayotl Alston, marimba, Andrew Olson, piano, Nate Heron, euphonium, Jude Royal, snare drum, Faith Byington, soprano, Dylan Moncrief, alto saxophone, Jasmine Kwan, violin, Gaoyi Xiao, piano. John Chernoff will accompany on piano throughout the performance.

Date: Saturday, February 10th, 2024

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Location: Fulkerson Recital Hall, Cal Poly Humboldt, Arcata CA 95521

Price: $10 General, $5 Child, Free for Cal Poly Humboldt students with ID

Ticket Purchase: centerarts.humboldt.edu

Contact: Cal Poly Humboldt School of Dance, Music, and Theatre, 707-826-3566, [email protected]