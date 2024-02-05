Submit Release
West Center to Host Capital Summit 2024 — Meet & Greet in Ukiah with Local Financial Lenders

This is a press release from the West Business Development Center:

west business development center and sba logo bannerOn Tuesday February 13 at 10:30AM West Business Development Center will host a 90-minute Capital Summit at the Ukiah Valley Conference Center, located at 200 South School Street, Ukiah. Every business needs capital to get started and grow: it’s literally the lifeblood of a business. Without adequate financing—through microloans, commercial or alternative lending, or investment capital—most entrepreneurs cannot start new businesses or grow their existing companies.

This in-person, no-cost event will be an opportunity for local entrepreneurs and business owners to network with each other and meet financial lenders who service Mendocino and Lake Counties. In addition to learning about business loans offered by traditional and alternative lenders, attendees will also learn about the no-cost training and advising services offered by the West Business Development Center. Mike Sholin, Director of Client Services for West Center, said, “We encourage the public to attend this important community event.  It’s a great opportunity to meet nine different organizations, in one place at one time, all interested in supporting our local businesses.”

The event will open with a welcome and introductions from Mike Sholin and will be followed by 3–5 minute presentations from each of the lenders that include: Savings Bank of Mendocino, Umpqua Bank, Redwood Credit Union, Tri Counties Bank, Creser Capital Fund, Economic Development Financing Corporation, Vocality Community Credit Union, Arcata Economic Development Corporation, Community Development Services, and the SBA District Office. Creser Capital focuses on building the next generation of Latino entrepreneurship, so Spanish speakers are encouraged to attend. During the following Q&A session attendees are encouraged to ask lenders their specific financing questions.

The public is invited and refreshments will be served. To register for the event, go to www.westcenter.org/trainings/capitalsummit. For more information, please contact Mike Sholin, Director of Client Services at [email protected] or call 707-964-7571.

