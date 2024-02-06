Submit Release
Luis R Conriquez's Chart-Topping Celebrations Hosted by Floyd Mayweather

HENDERSON, NV, USA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Under the neon embrace of Las Vegas, a new kind of jackpot is hitting big– Luis R Conriquez's soaring melodies have captivated a nation, earning him the #13 Spotify on Mexico's music charts and a staggering 1 billion streams on Apple Music. To mark these remarkable achievements, a high-profile album release party is set for February 8th, with none other than boxing legend Floyd Mayweather hosting the night's festivities.

The event promises to be an opulent affair, unfolding at the prestigious 2031 W Sunset Road venue, where doors will open at 9 PM. Mayweather, a champion renowned for his own relentless pursuit of greatness, is the perfect figure to champion Conriquez's rise to the top of the music scene. His involvement signals not just a celebration of musical artistry, but an alignment of stars from varied realms of sports and entertainment, all converging to honor the success of an artist who's just hitting his prime.

Guests can expect a Mayweather-style welcome: lavish, exclusive, and full of surprises, setting the tone for a night that celebrates Conriquez's achievements. With Mayweather at the helm, the party is sure to have the same intensity and passion that he brought to the ring, now channeled into celebrating Conriquez's knockout success in the music industry.

Kartel Music's showcase of Conriquez's album is more than a listening party; it's a statement that success is not just about the numbers, but the journey behind them. It's an invitation to experience the confluence of melody and tenacity, all under the glittering Vegas sky.

As the night unfolds, guests will be treated to a series of performances and tributes to Conriquez's music, which has transcended language barriers and connected with listeners worldwide. The event is set to be a reflection of Conriquez's vibrant and eclectic sound, a sound that has found a champion in Mayweather, a man who recognizes the heart of a winner.

The Luis R Conriquez album release party, hosted by Floyd Mayweather, is more than an event– it's a milestone for a music industry that thrives on the excitement of discovery and the celebration of cultural impact. It's here, in the city that symbolizes the pinnacle of entertainment, where an artist's dream will be toasted with the same fervor as a world title fight night

Join the ranks of those who recognize true talent, and be a part of a night that will be remembered as much for its host's star power as for the music that will pulse through the heart of Las Vegas.

Kartel Music has formally announced its strategic investment and engagement in the tech start-up, Helps Ai, finalizing a deal valued in the six-figure range.

For more information visit: https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/helps-8e1d

Alfredo Becerra
Kartel Music
Freddy@kartelmusic.com

