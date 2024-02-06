Global Autonomous Boats Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
Autonomous boats market is anticipated to attain a size of $1.64 billion by 2028, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%, according to TBRC's market forecast in the Global Market Report 2024.
The expansion in the autonomous boats drugs market is driven by a growing demand for maritime security and surveillance. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the autonomous boats market share, with major players including ABB Ltd., BAE System, General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., and Kongsberg Maritime.
Autonomous Boats Market Segments
• By Type: Commercial, Military
• By Component: Hardware, Software
• By Fuel Type: Carbon Neutral Fuels, Liquefied Natural Gas, Electric Batteries, Heavy Fuel Oils (HFO)
• By Autonomy: Partial Automation, Remotely Operated, Fully Autonomous
• By Geography: The global autonomous boats market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Autonomous boats pertain to watercraft utilizing computer systems for data processing and navigational decisions. They are often pre-programmed to follow a designated path, similar to how a crew plans their shipping route before departing from port.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Autonomous Boats Market Trends And Strategies
4. Autonomous Boats Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Autonomous Boats Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
