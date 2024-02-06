Poultry Feed Market Size to Worth US$ 289.0 Billion by 2032 | With a 3.5% CAGR

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global poultry feed market size reached US$ 210.4 Billion in 2023.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "𝐏𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 (𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥, 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜), 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦 (𝐌𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝, 𝐏𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 (𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐕𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐬, 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐱𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐀𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐢𝐝, 𝐅𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐄𝐧𝐳𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐬, 𝐅𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐀𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐋𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐓𝐮𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐲, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 (𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞, 𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐" offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global poultry feed market report. The global market size reached US$ 210.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 289.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐧 𝐢𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/poultry-feed-market/requestsample

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬:

The increasing demand for poultry products among the masses is propelling the growth of the market. This rise in demand can be attributed to several factors, including the consumption of protein-rich diets to prevent the occurrence of various chronic disorders. Poultry, known for its affordability and nutritional value, is a preferred source of protein for many. Furthermore, changing dietary preferences and a shift towards healthier eating habits are contributing to the market growth. Consumers perceive chicken and eggs as lean protein sources, making them an attractive choice in health-conscious diets.

𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐅𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:

Advancements in feed technology are offering a favorable market outlook. These innovations encompass various aspects of feed formulation, production, and delivery, all aimed at improving poultry farming efficiency and sustainability. Researchers and nutritionists are continually working to develop feed recipes that are tailored to meet the specific nutritional needs of different poultry species at various stages of growth. This precision in nutrition optimization leads to better growth rates, improved feed conversion ratios, and overall healthier birds. Additionally, production processes are evolving to ensure the consistent quality of poultry feed. Modern feed mills are equipped with state-of-the-art machinery and quality control measures to guarantee that each batch of feed meets the required standards. This consistency is vital for poultry producers who rely on uniform feed to achieve consistent results.

𝐅𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠:

The growing adoption of eco-friendly and ethical practices in poultry farming is bolstering the market growth. Consumers, regulators, and industry stakeholders are all encouraging sustainable poultry farming to reduce environmental impact and improve animal welfare. One aspect of sustainable poultry farming is the shift towards using environment-friendly feed ingredients. This includes reducing the reliance on traditional protein sources like soybean meals, which often involve deforestation and habitat destruction. Moreover, the growing emphasis on utilizing plant-based proteins, insects, and alternative protein sources to decrease the ecological footprint of poultry feed production is strengthening the market growth.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

AFGRI Animal Feeds

Alltech

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

BASF SE

Cargill Inc.

Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited

Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S

De Heus Animal Nutrition

ForFarmers N.V.

Kent Nutrition Group (Kent Corporation)

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Novus International Inc. (Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.) Inc.)

𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=5836&flag=C

𝐏𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞:

Conventional

Organic

Conventional represents the largest segment as it provides a consistent and reliable source of nutrition for poultry.

𝐁𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦:

Mashed

Pellets

Crumbles

Others

Pellets exhibit a clear dominance in the market driven by the rising demand for feed formulations which offer easy administration.

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬:

Antibiotics

Vitamins

Antioxidants

Amino Acid

Feed Enzymes

Feed Acidifiers

Others

Amino acid holds the biggest market share due to their beneficial aspects.

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Layers

Broilers

Turkey

Others

Broilers account for the majority of the market share owing to their reliance on effective feed formulations to improve yield and health.

𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥:

Offline

Online

Offline represents the leading market segment. It enables poultry farmers to physically select the right feed mixture by evaluating various parameters.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific's dominance in the poultry feed market is attributed to investment in research and development (R&D), leading to advanced feed formulations.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

Health and disease management in poultry farming is a crucial factor bolstering the market growth. Maintaining the health of poultry flocks is paramount for sustainable production, and feed plays a pivotal role in achieving this goal. Poultry feed formulation is evolving to include various additives, supplements, and ingredients aimed at boosting the immune system and preventing diseases. Furthermore, probiotics and prebiotics are added to feed to promote beneficial gut bacteria, enhancing overall health. Similarly, antioxidants and vitamins are incorporated to support the immune system of birds and reduce susceptibility to infections.

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐂 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩:

𝐅𝐢𝐧 𝐅𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fin-fish-market

𝐀𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐍𝐮𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/animal-nutrition-chemicals-market

𝐎𝐦𝐞𝐠𝐚 𝟑 𝐈𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/omega-3-ingredients-market

𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐅𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/insect-feed-market

𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐝𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/polydextrose-market

𝐍𝐮𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/nucleotides-market

𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐞: 𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐰𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.