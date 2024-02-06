Medical Disposables Market Size to Surpass US$ 877.3 Billion by 2032 | With a 8% CAGR
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global medical disposables market size reached US$ 432.1 Billion in 2023.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 (𝐖𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬, 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬, 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬, 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐍𝐨𝐧-𝐰𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐬, 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐲𝐞 𝐆𝐞𝐚𝐫, 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐬, 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐑𝐚𝐰 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 (𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐧, 𝐍𝐨𝐧𝐰𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥, 𝐑𝐮𝐛𝐛𝐞𝐫, 𝐏𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝, 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐬, 𝐆𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞 (𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐬, 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭/𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐". The global medical disposables market size reached US$ 432.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 877.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8% during 2024-2032.
𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:
𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞:
The rising healthcare expenditure worldwide represents one of the crucial factors impelling the growth of the market. Governments, as well as private sectors, are allocating substantial resources to enhance healthcare infrastructure and services. This influx of funding is leading to an increase in the demand for medical disposables, encompassing a wide range of products, such as gloves, syringes, surgical gowns, and face masks. Medical disposables play a pivotal role in ensuring hygiene and preventing the spread of infections in healthcare settings.
𝐀𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
The elderly population often requires ongoing medical attention, including frequent hospital visits, diagnostic tests, and treatments. This is catalyzing the demand for medical disposables, such as catheters, wound dressings, and mobility aids. Additionally, surgical procedures, which are more common among the elderly, rely heavily on disposable medical products to ensure sterility and minimize the risk of infections. Moreover, healthcare providers and institutions are increasingly relying on disposable products to meet the specialized needs of their aging patient populations, making the medical disposables a vital component of the healthcare industry.
𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥 𝐌𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬:
Stringent infection control measures are supporting the market growth. In healthcare settings, the prevention of infections is of utmost importance to safeguard patients and healthcare workers alike. As a result, there is a shift towards the use of single-use medical disposables to minimize the risk of contamination and cross-infection. Hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities are increasingly adopting disposable products, including gloves, masks, disposable gowns, and sterile drapes, to uphold strict hygiene standards. Disposable medical supplies not only reduce the risk of transmitting infections, but also simplify healthcare processes by eliminating the need for extensive sterilization procedures.
𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:
3M Company
Abbott Laboratories
AMMEX Corporation
Ansell Ltd.
B Braun Melsungen AG
Becton Dickinson and Company
Boston Scientific Corporation
Cardinal Health Inc.
Medline Industries LP
Medtronic plc
Narang Medical Limited
Smith & Nephew plc
Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation (Terumo Medical Corporation)
𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬:
Wound Management Products
Drug Delivery Products
Diagnostic and Laboratory Disposables
Dialysis Disposables
Incontinence Products
Respiratory Supplies
Sterilization Supplies
Non-woven Disposables
Disposable Masks
Disposable Eye Gear
Disposable Gloves
Hand Sanitizers
Others
Sterilization supplies represent the largest segment as they are essential for restricting the spread of infections.
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐚𝐰 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥:
Plastic Resin
Nonwoven Material
Rubber
Paper and Paperboard
Metals
Glass
Others
Plastic resin exhibits a clear dominance in the market due to its durability.
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞:
Hospitals
Home Healthcare
Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities
Others
Hospitals account for the majority of the market share. They heavily rely on medical disposables to conduct various surgical procedures.
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:
North America's dominance in the medical disposables market is attributed to medical investment in the production of various effective medical disposables.
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:
Ongoing advancements in materials, manufacturing processes, and product design are leading to the development of more efficient and user-friendly medical disposables. These innovations enhance the performance, safety, and usability of disposable medical products. Moreover, the introduction of ergonomic and eco-friendly materials, as well as features like safety mechanisms in syringes, is improving the overall quality of disposable medical items. Furthermore, innovations not only meet the evolving needs of healthcare by replacing older, less efficient alternatives. Regulatory bodies worldwide enforce strict standards and guidelines related to healthcare product safety and quality. Medical disposables must comply with these regulations to be approved for use. As a result, healthcare facilities rely on certified and compliant disposable products to ensure patient safety and avoid legal repercussions.
