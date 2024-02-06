Thioglycolate Market to Worth US$ 148.4 Million by 2032 | With a 3.13% CAGR - IMARC Group

Thioglycolate Market Report

The global thioglycolate market size reached US$ 112.5 Million in 2023.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled “Thioglycolate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on thioglycolate market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global thioglycolate market size reached US$ 112.5 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 148.4 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.13% during 2024-2032.

Thioglycolate, a key chemical compound with the formula HSCH2CO2H, is renowned for its role in various industrial and cosmetic applications. It encompasses several types, including sodium thioglycolate, ammonium thioglycolate, and calcium thioglycolate, each catering to specific uses. They are primarily used as reducing agents in chemical manufacturing, hair care products, and the synthesis of polymers. In the cosmetic industry, they are integral in hair perming and straightening solutions due to their efficacy in breaking disulfide bonds in keratin. The compound's versatility extends to its use as a reagent in biochemical laboratories and the mining industry as a flotation agent. The advantages of thioglycolates include their effectiveness at lower concentrations and their adaptability across various pH levels, making them a preferred choice in diverse industrial applications.

Market Trends:

The global market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the expanding cosmetic and personal care industry, with an increasing demand for hair care products featuring thioglycolates for hair texturing treatments. Additionally, the growth of this market segment is further augmented by a rising awareness of personal grooming and aesthetic appearance. In the realm of industrial applications, thioglycolates are gaining traction in polymer manufacturing and as flotation agents in mineral processing, which is propelling market growth. Along with this, technological advancements in cosmetic formulations are also contributing to this upward trend, enhancing the efficacy and safety of thioglycolate-based products. In addition, the pharmaceutical industry's ongoing research and development activities, which often involve thioglycolates as reagents, are supporting market expansion. Furthermore, the market is also benefiting from regulatory support for safe chemical usage and sustainable practices in manufacturing. These drivers, combined with the growing global economic affluence, particularly in emerging markets, are creating a positive market outlook.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Alpha Chemika

• AN PharmaTech Co. Ltd.

• Arkema S.A.

• Bruno Bosk GmbH

• Haihang Industry Co. Ltd.

• Kumar Organic Products Limited

• Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd

Key Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on the region, product type, grade, and end user.

Product Type Insights:

• Ammonium Thioglycolate

• Calcium Thioglycolate

• Sodium Thioglycolate

• Butyl Thioglycolate

• Potassium Thioglycolate

Grade Insights:

• Low Purity Grade

• Technical Grade

• High Purity Grade

End User Insights:

• Hair Care and Cosmetic Product

• Chemical Intermediate

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others

Regional Insights:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, South Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2018-2023)

• Market Outlook (2024-2032)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

