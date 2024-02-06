Inpixion Gives Update on Upcoming Merger with XTI Aircraft Company.
Inpixion (NASDAQ:INPX)ATLANTA , GA, US, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., February 6, 2024-- Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) announced in January that it is working with XTI Aircraft Company to expeditiously satisfy applicable closing conditions to the previously announced business combination transaction. The parties intend to announce the anticipated closing date of the transaction as soon as possible following the satisfaction of such conditions and receipt of Nasdaq approval for the listing of the post combination company's common stock. The combined company is expected to operate under the name XTI Aerospace, Inc. ("XTI Aerospace") and to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "XTIA" if approved for listing. When completed, the merger will result in a combined publicly traded company that will focus on advancing the TriFan 600 to market, as well as continuing to offer Inpixon's real-time location systems (RTLS) technology to manufacturing and warehousing facilities for streamlined operations, greater efficiency, and improved safety. The enterprise value of XTI was ascertained by an independent financial advisory firm to be within the range of $252 million and $343 million.1Additional information is available on the merger information portal at https://xti-inpx-merger.com/.
"Over the last several months, we have explored, identified, and advanced three strategic transactions that we believe will maximize value for shareholders over the long run, starting with the CXApp transaction which closed in March 2023 and continuing with the proposed XTI and Damon transactions," said Nadir Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Inpixon. "Through these two latest transactions, Inpixon shareholders have the opportunity to be stakeholders in two new publicly traded companies which we believe are poised to be disruptors within their respective industries. We look forward to providing updates related to the completion of these transactions as soon as possible."
About XTI Aircraft Company
XTI Aircraft Company is an aviation business based near Denver, Colorado. XTI is guided by a leadership team with decades of experience, deep expertise, and success bringing new aircraft to market, including more than 40 FAA-certified new aircraft configurations. XTI is founded on a culture of customer-focused problem solving to meet the evolving needs of modern travelers. For information and updates about XTI Aircraft Company and the TriFan 600, visit XTI Aircraft. For information on reserving a priority position for the TriFan under the company's pre-sales program, contact Mr. Saleem Zaheer at +1-720-900-6928 or szaheer@xtiaircraft.com.
About Inpixon
Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is the innovator of Indoor Intelligence®, delivering actionable insights for people, places and things. Combining the power of mapping, positioning and analytics, Inpixon helps to create smarter, safer, and more secure environments. The company's Indoor Intelligence and industrial real-time location system (RTLS) solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can take advantage of industry leading location awareness, analytics, sensor fusion, IIoT and the IoT to create exceptional experiences and to do good with indoor data. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, and X, and visit inpixon.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. Landon Capital received no direct compensation related to this release, although Landon Capital does hold a position in the company covered above. This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.
