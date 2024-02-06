Wallpaper Market Size is Likely to Reach a Valuation of Around $ 3.0 Billion by 2032

Wallpaper Market Report 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global wallpaper market size reached US$ 2.2 Billion in 2023.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "𝐖𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐩𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐖𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐩𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐕𝐢𝐧𝐲𝐥 𝐖𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐩𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐫, 𝐍𝐨𝐧-𝐰𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐖𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐩𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐫, 𝐏𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐫-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐖𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐩𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐫, 𝐅𝐚𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐖𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐩𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 (𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞, 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞), 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥, 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐". The global wallpaper market size reached US$ 2.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.57% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐧 𝐢𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/wallpaper-market/requestsample

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐩𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:

The growing demand for wallpaper due to the rising focus on home improvement among individuals is offering a positive market outlook. Besides this, homeowners are seeking innovative ways to personalize and beautify their living space. Additionally, the increasing utilization of wallpaper, as it offers a cost-effective solution for creating visually appealing rooms, is impelling the market growth. Apart from this, people are increasingly preferring wallpaper as it can easily change the look of a room. Furthermore, the rising focus on creating visually appealing and comfortable spaces is propelling the market growth.

𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

Manufacturers are focusing on developing new materials, textures, and printing techniques to attract a wider consumer base across the globe. In line with this, digital printing allows for intricate and highly detailed patterns, enabling individuals to choose from an extensive range of designs. Furthermore, increasing preferences for customization options, as they allow individuals to create their own unique wallpapers, is contributing to the growth of the market. Apart from this, the rising focus on sustainable and eco-friendly materials in wallpaper production to minimize carbon emissions and maintain environmental sustainability is impelling the market growth.

𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫:

The growing demand for wallpaper due to the burgeoning real estate sector is positively influencing the market. Besides this, there is a rise in the demand for wallpaper in new home construction and renovations. In the real estate sector, wallpaper is used to enhance the appeal of properties, making them more attractive to potential buyers or renters. Furthermore, homeowners and developers are adopting wallpaper as an effective tool for presenting properties and creating visually appealing interiors. Additionally, people are increasingly preferring home spaces with enhanced looks, which is supporting the market growth.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐩𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

A.S. Création Tapeten AG

All 4 Walls Wallpaper

Asian Paints Ltd.

Brewster Home Fashions

Erismann & Cie. GmbH

F. Schumacher & Co.

Grandeco Wallfashion Group Belgium NV

Gratex Industries Ltd.,

Laura Ashley Holdings plc

Marburger Tapetenfabrik

Osborne & Little

Sangetsu Corporation

York Wallcoverings Inc.

𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=6152&flag=C

𝐖𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐩𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐖𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐩𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Vinyl Wallpaper

Non-woven Wallpaper

Paper-based Wallpaper

Fabric Wallpaper

Others

Vinyl wallpaper represented the largest segment as it is known for its enhanced durability.

𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥:

Online

Offline

Offline accounted for the largest market share on account of the rising need for guidance and recommendations.

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:

Residential

Commercial

Commercial holds the biggest market share due to the increasing focus on creating visually captivating environments.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

North America enjoys the leading position in the wallpaper market on account of rising preferences for personalized spaces.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐩𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The increasing demand for wallpapers in the hospitality sector is supporting the growth of the market. In addition, hotels, restaurants, and office spaces use wallpaper to create unique and inviting atmospheres. Furthermore, the rising focus on creating enhanced interior aesthetics is propelling the market growth. Wallpaper is easy to install as compared to traditional wall treatments like paint or tiles. Apart from this, many wallpapers are available in adhesive backing or peel-and-stick options, making them accessible to do-it-yourself (DIY) enthusiasts.

𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐞: 𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐰𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧.

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐂 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩:

𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/imarc/electric-truck-market-trends-competitors-and-growth-opportunities-2024-2032

𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/imarc/brandy-market-report-2024-2032-trends-share-size-demand-future-scope

𝐂𝐫𝐲𝐩𝐭𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/imarc/cryptocurrency-market-is-booming-and-predicted-to-hit-us-5-552-8-billion-by-2032

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.