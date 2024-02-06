Vietnam Digital Payment Market to Expand at a CAGR of 14.40% Over 2024-2032 - IMARC Group

Digital Payment

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Vietnam Digital Payment Industry:

• Government Initiatives and Support:

The Vietnamese government has been a pivotal driver in the growth of digital payments, demonstrating strong support through regulatory frameworks and initiatives aimed at promoting a cashless society. Moreover, policies encouraging the development of non-cash payments, such as tax incentives for merchants adopting digital payments and the establishment of regulatory sandboxes for fintech innovation, have significantly contributed to the sector's growth. These efforts not only facilitate a supportive environment for digital transactions but also boost consumer confidence in electronic payment systems.

• Digital Infrastructure and Technological Advancements:

The rapid development of digital infrastructure and the advent of cutting-edge technologies are key drivers of Vietnam's digital payment growth. Improvements in internet connectivity and mobile device penetration have made digital payment solutions more accessible to a broader audience. Technologies such as QR codes, near-field communication (NFC), and blockchain are being increasingly adopted, enhancing the security, convenience, and efficiency of digital transactions. Fintech companies are leveraging these technologies to offer innovative payment solutions, such as mobile wallets and peer-to-peer (P2P) payment platforms, catering to the growing demand for digital financial services.

• E-commerce and Online Retail Growth:

The rise in e-commerce and online retail has significantly propelled the adoption of digital payments in Vietnam. As more consumers turn to online platforms for shopping, the demand for convenient, fast, and secure payment methods has increased. Digital payments facilitate smooth transactions in the e-commerce ecosystem, providing a seamless checkout experience for customers. This symbiotic relationship between e-commerce growth and digital payment adoption has created a virtuous cycle, further accelerating the expansion of both sectors.

Vietnam Digital Payment Market Report Segmentation:

By Component:

• Solutions

o Application Program Interface

o Payment Gateway

o Payment Processing

o Payment Security and Fraud Management

o Transaction Risk Management

o Others

• Services

o Professional Services

o Managed Services

On the basis of the component, the market has been divided into solutions (application program interface, payment gateway, payment processing, payment security and fraud management, transaction risk management, and others), and services (professional services and managed services).

By Payment Mode:

• Bank Cards

• Digital Currencies

• Digital Wallets

• Net Banking

• Others

Based on the payment mode, the market has been bifurcated into bank cards, digital currencies, digital wallets, net banking, and others.

By Deployment Type:

• Cloud-based

• On-premises

On the basis of the deployment type, the market has been bifurcated into cloud-based and on-premises.

By End Use Industry:

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• IT and Telecom

• Media and Entertainment

• Retail and E-commerce

• Transportation

• Others

Based on the end use industry, the market has been segmented into includes BFSI, healthcare, IT and telecom, media and entertainment, retail and E-commerce, transportation, and others.

Regional Insights:

• Northern Vietnam

• Central Vietnam

• Southern Vietnam

On the basis of the region, the market has been divided into Northern Vietnam, Central Vietnam, and Southern Vietnam.

Vietnam Digital Payment Market Trends:

Digital payments are playing a crucial role in advancing financial inclusion in Vietnam, especially among the rural and unbanked populations. By offering accessible and affordable financial services through mobile platforms, fintech companies are bridging the gap for individuals who previously lacked access to traditional banking services. Digital payment platforms, coupled with microfinance and e-wallet services, are facilitating transactions, savings, and access to credit for a wider segment of the population. This propels the digital payment sector and contributes to the overall economic growth by enhancing the financial well-being of underserved communities.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

