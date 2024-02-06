With 19.7% CAGR, Logistics Robots Market Growth to Surpass US$ 98.9 Billion till 2024-2032

Logistics Robots Market Report 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global logistics robots market size reached US$ 18.7 Billion in 2023.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 (𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞), 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐬, 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐆𝐮𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐀𝐫𝐦𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐏𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞, 𝐋𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐫𝐞𝐚 (𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐬, 𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐬, 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐝𝐨𝐨𝐫 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 (𝐄-𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞, 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥, 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬, 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐". The global logistics robots market size reached US$ 18.7 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 98.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 19.7% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐧 𝐢𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/logistics-robots-market/requestsample

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬:

The rising need for automation in warehouses is supporting the market growth. Businesses are under pressure to expedite their logistics and delivery systems as online shopping and just-in-time (JIT) production models gain prominence. Automation through robots significantly enhances efficiency, reduces human error, and increases throughput in warehouse operations. These robots, equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities, can adapt to varying inventory tasks, manage stock more effectively, and work continuously without fatigue. They are also instrumental in reducing labor costs and addressing labor shortages in the logistics sector.

𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:

Improvements in robotic technology is propelling the growth of the market. Modern logistics robots are becoming more intelligent, versatile, and cost-effective than their predecessors. Improvements in sensors, AI, ML algorithms, and robotic mechanics are enabling robots to perform complex tasks with higher precision and reliability. These advancements are expanding the range of applications for logistics robots, making them suitable for various environments, ranging from small warehouses to large distribution centers. Additionally, the integration of the internet of things (IoT) and cloud technologies allows for real-time data analysis and remote monitoring, enhancing operational efficiency. This technological enhancement is not only improving the capabilities of logistics robots but also making them more accessible to a broader range of businesses.

𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐬:

The shortage of skilled labor and rising labor costs, especially in the logistics and manufacturing sectors, is causing hindrance in the operations. Logistics robots present a viable solution to this problem by automating tasks that are typically labor-intensive. By integrating robots into their operations, companies can maintain consistent productivity levels despite workforce fluctuations. Additionally, robots can perform tasks around the clock without the need for breaks, vacations, or sick leave, offering a level of reliability and efficiency that is hard to achieve with human labor alone. This shift not only helps companies manage their operational costs better but also allows them to reallocate their human workforce to more complex, value-added tasks where human skills and intelligence are irreplaceable.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

ABB Ltd.

Asic Robotics AG

Clearpath Robotics Inc

FANUC Corporation

Fetch Robotics Inc.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (Midea Group Co. Ltd.)

Omron Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corporation.

𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2545&flag=C

𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭:

Hardware

Software

Hardware exhibits a clear dominance in the market. It can be attributed to its integral role in providing the physical infrastructure and technology necessary for robot operations.

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Autonomous Mobile Robots

Automated Guided Vehicles

Robotic Arms

Others

Automated guided vehicles represent the largest segment on account of their widespread adoption in various industries, showcasing their versatility and efficiency.

𝐁𝐲 𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Pick and Place

Loading and Unloading

Packing and Co-Packing

Shipment and Delivery

Others

Pick and place hold the biggest market share. It plays a pivotal role in automating material handling processes, enhancing productivity, and reducing human intervention.

𝐁𝐲 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐫𝐞𝐚:

Factory Logistics Robots

Warehouse Logistics Robots

Outdoor Logistics Robots

Others

Factory logistics robots account for the majority of the market share as they are extensively employed within manufacturing environments to streamline internal logistics.

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

E-Commerce

Healthcare

Retail

Food and Beverages

Automotive

Others

E-commerce represents the leading segment, owing to the growing demand for efficient and automated logistics solutions.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

United States dominates the market due to technological advancements in improving various logistics operations and increasing investments in automation across industries.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The rising use of robotics-as-a-service (RaaS) models in logistics is contributing to the market growth. RaaS allows companies to lease robots or pay for robotic services on a subscription basis rather than investing in the outright purchase of robotic systems. This model lowers the barrier to entry for smaller and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that might need more capital for large upfront investments. It also provides flexibility, as companies can scale their robotic workforce up or down according to demand. This trend reflects a shift towards more adaptable, cost-effective robotic solutions in logistics, allowing a broader range of businesses to leverage robotic technology.

𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐞: 𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐰𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧.

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐂 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩:

𝐒𝐚𝐰 𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/imarc/saw-blades-market-size-share-1782413619.html

𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/imarc/satellite-data-service-market-size-1331141448.html

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/imarc/automotive-heat-shield-market-size-1611345996.html

𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐁𝐚𝐠𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/imarc/blood-bags-market-2024-share-1968104793.html

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.