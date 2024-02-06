Swimming Pool Construction Market Report 2024 | Size, Demand Analysis, Industry Growth, Cost Models, Forecast 2032

Swimming Pool Construction Market Report 2024

Driven by the growing employment in luxurious hotels and clubs, increasing awareness about regular exercises, and rising demand to prevent diseases

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Swimming Pool Construction Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032” The global swimming pool construction market size reached US$ 7.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Swimming Pool Construction Industry:

• Increasing Demand for Home Improvement Projects:

The increasing interest in home improvement projects is impelling the growth of the market. Homeowners are now more focused on enhancing their living spaces, which is driving the demand for various enhancement efforts. Swimming pools offer not only a recreational escape but also a valuable addition to the aesthetics and overall value of homes. This multifaceted appeal is driving homeowners to invest in swimming pool construction as a means to elevate their living experience. Additionally, the trend of remote working is prompting homeowners to allocate resources toward transforming their homes into comfortable spaces.

• Growing Awareness About Health and Wellness:

Health and wellness trends are gaining paramount importance in recent years, influencing various aspects of our lives, including the real estate market. Swimming, known for its physical and mental health benefits, is becoming a popular recreational sport. This growing awareness about the importance of a healthy lifestyle is becoming a significant supporting the market growth. Swimming offers a low-impact, full-body workout that is gentle on the joints, making it an appealing exercise option for people of all ages.

• Aging Pool Infrastructure:

As existing swimming pools age and require renovation or replacement, this creates a steady stream of projects for pool construction companies. Many older pools are being upgraded to meet modern standards for safety, efficiency, and aesthetics. The need to refurbish and renovate existing pools is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, swimming pools are integrated with various innovative features to keep the water clean for a longer period. Homeowners are becoming increasingly interested in eco-friendly pool options that conserve water, use energy-efficient equipment, and employ sustainable materials. Companies that offer environmentally responsible pool construction solutions are well-positioned to meet this growing demand.

Key Players operating in the Swimming Pool Construction Industry:

• Aloha Pools Pty Ltd

• Aquamarine Pools

• Blue Haven Pools

• Cody Pools Inc

• Concord Pools and Spas

• Leisure Pools

• Millennium Pools Pvt. Ltd.

• Myrtha Pools

• Natare Corporation

• Platinum Pools

• Presidential Pools

• Spas & Patio

• Southern Poolscapes

Swimming Pool Construction Market Report Segmentation:

By Material:

• Concrete

• Fiberglass

• Vinyl Liner

• Steel Frame

Concrete represents the largest segment due to its durability.

By Construction Type:

• Above-ground

• In-ground

In-ground accounts for the majority of the market share as they can be easily cleaned and requires minimum maintenance.

By End User:

• Residential

• Non-residential

Residential exhibits a clear dominance in the market owing to the increasing construction of swimming pools in houses.

Regional Insights:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

North America's dominance in the swimming pool construction market is attributed to the growing construction of various commercial and residential infrastructures.

Global Swimming Pool Construction Market Trends:

Technological innovations are driving improvements in pool construction, making pools more efficient, easier to maintain, and technologically integrated. Features like smart pool systems, automated cleaning, and energy-efficient pumps are appealing to homeowners who seek modern, hassle-free pool experiences. Regions with warm and sunny climates have a consistent demand for swimming pools, as they provide relief from the heat. However, even in areas with seasonal weather patterns, homeowners are investing in heated or indoor pools to extend the swimming season throughout the year.

Other Key Points Covered in the Report:

• COVID-19 Impact

• Porters Five Forces Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Strategic Recommendations

