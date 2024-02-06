Two-Wheeler Market : Exploring Growth Drivers and Overcoming Challenges to Reach US$ 230.7 Billion by 2032

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global two-wheeler market size reached US$ 130.0 Billion in 2023.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "𝐓𝐰𝐨-𝐖𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐌𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐝𝐬, 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐞, 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐰𝐨-𝐖𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐫), 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 (𝐈𝐂𝐄, 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜), 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥, 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜), 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲 (<𝟏𝟎𝟎𝐜𝐜, 𝟏𝟎𝟎-𝟏𝟐𝟓𝐜𝐜, 𝟏𝟐𝟔-𝟏𝟖𝟎𝐜𝐜, 𝟏𝟖𝟏-𝟐𝟓𝟎𝐜𝐜, 𝟐𝟓𝟏-𝟓𝟎𝟎𝐜𝐜, 𝟓𝟎𝟏-𝟖𝟎𝟎𝐜𝐜, 𝟖𝟎𝟏-𝟏𝟔𝟎𝟎𝐜𝐜, >𝟏𝟔𝟎𝟎𝐜𝐜), 𝐅𝐮𝐞𝐥 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐆𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞, 𝐏𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥, 𝐃𝐢𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐥, 𝐋𝐏𝐆/𝐂𝐍𝐆, 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲), 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 (𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥, 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥), 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 (𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥𝐬, 𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥𝐬), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐". The global two-wheeler market size reached US$ 130.0 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 230.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.58% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐰𝐨-𝐖𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭-𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬:

The increasing affordability of two-wheelers is bolstering the market growth. Compared to cars, two-wheelers are much more cost-effective, both in terms of initial purchase cost and upkeep costs. This affordability makes them an attractive option for a large segment of the population. Two-wheelers offer a relatively low-cost mode of motorized transport, bridging the gap between public transport and private car ownership. This aspect is particularly appealing in regions with limited public transportation infrastructure. Additionally, the ongoing advancements in two-wheeler technology are making them more fuel-efficient and cost-effective to operate, further boosting their appeal to cost-conscious buyers.

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The rising integration of advanced technologies in two-wheelers is impelling the market growth. Modern two-wheelers are equipped with features, such as anti-lock braking systems (ABS), fuel injection, advanced suspension systems, and even connectivity features that synchronize with smartphones for navigation, music control, and ride analytics. Electric two-wheelers, in particular, are at the forefront of this technological evolution, incorporating innovations in battery technology, motor efficiency, and regenerative braking. These advancements enhance the overall riding experience, safety, and efficiency of two-wheelers, making them more attractive to tech-savvy users. Additionally, the increasing development of autonomous and semi-autonomous two-wheelers for enhanced safety and convenience is supporting the market growth.

𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐞𝐢𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:



The rising popularity of motorcycle tourism and leisure activities is strengthening the market growth. Motorcycles, particularly in the premium segment, are increasingly being viewed not just as a mode of transportation but as a lifestyle choice. Enthusiasts often embark on long-distance tours and off-road adventures and participate in motorcycling events, which is driving the demand for touring bikes, cruisers, and adventure motorcycles. Manufacturers are offering a wide range of motorcycles designed for comfort, long-distance travel, and off-road capabilities. Additionally, the growing number of motorcycle clubs and communities, along with an increase in motorcycle-related events and rallies, are further promoting the culture of motorcycle tourism and leisure riding. This trend is particularly crucial in regions with scenic landscapes and developed road networks.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐰𝐨-𝐖𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Harley Davidson

Hero MotoCorp Ltd.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

𝐓𝐰𝐨-𝐖𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Scooters

Mopeds

Motorcycle

Electric Two-Wheeler

Motorcycle dominates the market, attributed to their widespread popularity among users for personal transportation needs.

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:

ICE

Electric

ICE represents the largest segment due to its affordability.

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Manual

Automatic

Manual holds the biggest market share, attributed to the growing preferences for control and affordability.

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲:

<100cc

100-125cc

126-180cc

181-250cc

251-500cc

501-800cc

801-1600cc

>1600cc

100-125cc segment accounts for the majority of the market share, offering a balance between fuel efficiency and power.

𝐁𝐲 𝐅𝐮𝐞𝐥 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Gasoline

Petrol

Diesel

LPG/CNG

Battery

Petrol exhibits a clear dominance in the market as it aligns with the prevailing infrastructure and user preferences.

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:

Personal

Commercial

Personal holds the biggest market share, driven by individual transportation needs.

𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥:

Offline Channels

Online Channels

Offline channels represent the largest segment due to the increasing presence of brick-and-mortar dealerships and showrooms.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific’s dominance in the telehandler market is attributed to the need for affordable and convenient two-wheeler transportation.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐰𝐨-𝐖𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The increasing adoption of electric two-wheelers (E2Ws) due to environmental concerns, advancements in battery technology, and supportive government policies are contributing to the market growth. E2Ws provide an eco-friendly alternative to traditional gasoline-powered motorcycles and scooters, with benefits like lower operating costs and reduced emissions. This trend is particularly strong in urban areas, where short commutes and the need for sustainable transportation solutions are more pronounced. Manufacturers are responding by expanding their E2W portfolios, offering models with improved range, performance, and affordability.

