Satellite Communication Evolution: Exploring the Military Aperture Antenna Market

Military Aperture Antenna Market Size, Share, Trend Analysis Report by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global military aperture antenna market is experiencing a significant growth due to increasing demand for antennas with long-range capabilities for defense applications. Military antenna is a component of communication devices used in military aircrafts, naval vessels, unmanned aerial aircrafts, and armored vehicles, among others, which convert radio frequency fields into alternating current with the help of transducer and vice-versa. Aperture antennas constitute a large class of antennas, which emit EM waves through an opening (or aperture) and are commonly used at ultra-high frequency (UHF) and above where antenna sizes are relatively small. Antenna type & size can vary depending on the frequency used by antenna as well as system in that antenna is installed.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Military antenna manufacturers are forced to shut down production operations due to government-imposed lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Communication system manufacturers are facing operational issues due to supply chain disruption caused by the government initiatives to control the COVID-19 outbreak.

Military antenna developers have postponed the test & development of under-development military antenna in the absence of international technical workforce required for the job.

Governments have redirected all financial resources to fight the COVID-19 outbreak, hence procurement of military antennas will be delayed until situation neutralizes.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Surge in military expenditure, increase in demand for defense satellite communication equipment, and rise in adoption of multifunctional radars are the factors that drive the global military aperture antenna market. However, high cost involved in the development hinders the market growth. On the contrary, advancements in drone technology and development of various antennas such as microstrip, metamaterial, and plasma antenna present new pathways in the industry.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐚 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:

𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐝𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭

Recently, in 2020, Comtech Telecommunication Corporation (satellite telecommunications company headquartered in New York, US) was awarded a 12.5 million USD order from US-based integrator Strategic Communications to provide very small aperture terminal (VSAT) satellite terminals to support secure communications for an unnamed US government end-user. Tempe (Comtech’s Arizona-based subsidiary), Comtech EF Data Corporation (Comtech subsidiary specializing in communication equipment), also received a 1.7 million USD order for engineering services from Hughes Network Systems (high-speed satellite internet service provider headquartered in Maryland, US) to support its ongoing data link modernization (DLM) contract and provide new satellite communications systems for the US Army’s MQ-1C Gray Eagle unmanned aircraft system (UAS). MQ-1C Gray Eagle is a medium-altitude, long-endurance unmanned aircraft system developed by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems for the US Army Under the development and prototype phase of the sub-contract with Hughes, Comtech EF Data would provide advanced engineering services, including porting of waveforms to the prime contractor’s airborne and ground-based satellite modems and support for stringent US Army cyber security requirements. Such demand for defense satellite communication equipment is expected to drive the global military aperture antenna market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

• Harris Corporation

• MTI Wireless Edge

• Eylex Pty Ltd.

• Raytheon Company

• Barker & Williamson.

• Antenna Products Corporation

• Comrod Communications

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Cojot Oy

• Rohde & Schwarz GmbH

